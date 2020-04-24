Stankey, 57, has been in his current job since October but with the company since 1985. He also ran the WarnerMedia unit until earlier this month.
“I congratulate John, and I look forward to partnering with him as the leadership team moves forward on our strategic initiatives while navigating the difficult economic and health challenges currently facing our country and the world,” Stephenson said in a statement.
AT&T is gearing up for the May 27 launch of HBO Max, which will be free for many AT&T Wireless subscribers. But even before coronavirus recession, it was also contending with about $200 billion in debt after its acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner. In the first quarter, AT&T lost 897,000 premium TV subscribers.
In October, AT&T said Stephenson would remain in place for another year as the company embarked on a three-year strategy to boost revenue and profits. The announcement came shortly after Elliott Management, a major Wall Street hedge fund and owner of AT&T shares, charged the company with poor governance and called for a change in leadership.
“We have been engaged with the company throughout the search process, which was a robust one, including a range of highly qualified outside candidates and overseen by independent directors,” Elliott partner Jesse Cohn said in a statement to CNBC.
President Trump tweeted Friday morning that it was “Great News!” Stephenson was ending his tenure. Trump charged that “anyone who lets a garbage ‘network’ do and say the things that CNN does, should leave ASAP.” Trump, who is facing a pandemic that has killed nearly 50,000 Americans and thrust the nation into a recession, frequently attacks CNN, which is owned by AT&T’s WarnerMedia.