The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index advanced 39 points, 1.4 percent, to close at 2,836.74. All 11 stock sectors were positive. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index rose 140 points, 1.65 percent, to close at 8,634.52.

European and Asian stocks declined on more bad economic news and reports that a highly anticipated coronavirus treatment fell short of expectations.

Markets were turbulent all week due mostly to wild swings in the price of oil. West Texas Intermediate crude had fallen below zero at the start of the week, then spiked 40 percent by midweek. People who held oil contracts were paying buyers to take them.

Investors expect more turbulence as Wall Street heads deeper into earnings season and companies paint a mostly grim, if unpredictable, economic future in the next few months. With so many unknowns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, businesses large and small are reluctant to predict what revenue and profits might look like.

“Wall Street is looking beyond the second quarter and seeing a possible rebound in the second half of the year,” said Howard Silverblatt of S&P Dow Jones Indices. “That explains why stocks aren’t worse.”

The S&P is up 26 percent from its March 23 bottom. It is on track for its best month since October 2011, though it is down 12.6 percent in 2020.

Meanwhile, the bad news is piling up. Consumer sentiment is the lowest in years, while orders for durable goods and initial jobless applications are at recessionary levels. Retailers Neiman Marcus and J.C. Penney are reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy, and other big retailers are ailing.

More than 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department reported on Thursday, as widespread lockdowns meant to stem the spread of the virus have suspended business and social activity. The pandemic has thrown more than 26.5 million people out of work in the past five weeks. Economists estimate the nation’s unemployment rate is now north of 15 percent.

Stocks took a hit on Thursday on reports that a coronavirus treatment by drugmaker Gilead had disappointing results from a clinical trial. Gilead later said in a statement Thursday that the document upon which the news report was based contained “inappropriate characterizations” and that the study’s findings were “inconclusive.” Gilead shares were up 2 percent Friday.

The U.S. oil industry, which a month ago was pumping a record 13.1 million barrels a day, is rapidly reducing production in the face of the epic rout in oil prices due to the global lockdown that has shut in more than 3 billion people.

The good news is that the reduction in oil production should eventually raise crude prices and erase the glut. Companies need around a $40- to $50-per-barrel oil price to make money. States are also beginning to ease lockdowns, boosting the outlook for more gasoline and jet fuel use.