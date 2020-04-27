The condo at 1225 Martha Custis Dr., No. 1612, in Alexandria is priced at $279,900. The condo was initially listed at $289,900. The monthly payment will include a condo fee of $526, which covers gas, electricity, trash collection and water as well as access to community amenities. Annual property taxes are $2,618.
Amenities at the Parc East condo include an outdoor swimming pool, basketball courts, an exercise room, laundry room and concierge services. Residents have unassigned parking available in the condo’s parking lot. Pets are allowed.
In addition, the condo is within walking distance of Shirlington, which has restaurants, shops and entertainment venues. A bus stop is in front of the Parc East condo, which is close to commuter routes.
The 815-square-foot condo is on the top floor of the building and has a balcony off the living room. The condo has hardwood floors, crown moldings and an open kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, white cabinets, granite counters and a tile backsplash. The bedroom has a walk-in closet.
Assigned schools include Charles Barrett Elementary, George Washington Middle and T.C. Williams High. The elementary school is rated average based on test scores by GreatSchools.org, while the middle and high schools are rated below average.
For more information, contact David Luckenbaugh, a real estate agent with Samson Properties, at 703-680-2631.
