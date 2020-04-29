

A pedestrian wearing a mask walks by a Neiman Marcus store on April 23 in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

The retail industry, rife with bankruptcies and shuttered stores long before the coronavirus, is facing its biggest test yet.

Lockdowns triggered by the pandemic have forced the temporary closures of 263,000 stores, according to GlobalData Retail, and analysts say it remains to be seen how many will be able to reopen.

A number of the nation’s most iconic brands are at risk of disappearing, as weeks-long lockdowns and deep economic unrest disrupts consumer spending. More than 100,000 stores could disappear by the end of 2025, according to UBS. There already are signs of distress: Retail sales plummeted 8.7 percent in March, their worst drop on record, and analysts say conditions will only worsen in the coming months.

Change in retail revenue by store type, March 2019 vs. March 2020 $150B –23% 100B –24% –6% 50B –51% –25% 0 Restaurants Department stores Automotive Specialty Apparel *Includes warehouse clubs, supercenters and other retailers Change in retail revenue by type, March 2019 vs. March 2020 $150B –23% 100B –24% –6% 50B –51% –25% 0 Automotive Restaurants Specialty Apparel Department stores *Includes warehouse clubs, supercenters and other retailers $150B –23% +9% Change in revenue by store type, March 2019 vs. March 2020, adjusted for inflation +19% 100B –24% –6% 50B –51% –25% 0 Automotive Restaurants Specialty Apparel Department stores Grocery and health stores Other* *Includes warehouse clubs, supercenters and other retailers $150B –23% +9% Change in revenue by store type, March 2019 vs. March 2020, adjusted for inflation +19% 100B –24% –6% 50B –51% –25% 0 Automotive Restaurants Specialty Apparel Department stores Grocery and health stores Other* *Includes warehouse clubs, supercenters and other retailers

The crisis accelerates a long-expanding divide between the nation’s strongest retailers — like Amazon, Walmart and Target — and its weakest. Department stores and apparel companies have reported huge drops in sales since March, as many Americans hunker down at home. Other sectors, like restaurants and car dealerships, which have notoriously low profit margins, also have been hard-hit.

“The companies with the thinnest margins are the most vulnerable,” said Hugh Ray, a bankruptcy attorney for the Dallas-based law firm McKool Smith. “The bread and butter for bankruptcy lawyers is restaurants, grocery stores, and automobile businesses with margins that are too thin to sustain much of an interruption.”

Agencies like Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings have slashed credit ratings for a number of struggling retailers, scuttling their chances of accessing corporate bonds or government stimulus money reserved for companies in good financial shape. This means that some of the nation’s weakest retailers, including J. Crew, Gap and J.C. Penney, have little recourse against mounting losses.

The Poor Credit Mall Poor Credit Companies in this faux mall are rated as speculative investments at Moody’s and S&P as of April 13. These stores are already in financial trouble, and may not be able to access government stimulus money. The stores with the worst ratings are closer to the top of the mall. Brands that are part of the same company, like the Gap and Old Navy, are included in the same storefront. Store footprint is relative to company revenue More than $20 billion Less than $1 billion Lowest-rated stores Near or in default, they have a low likelihood of recovering Specialty GNC S1 Restaurants Moody’s rates: Ca, CC Steak ‘n Shake S&P rates: CC, C, D R1 Low-rated stores Automotive AutoNation M1 Service King M2 Poor-quality investment ratings with a very high credit risk Department Stores J.C. Penney D1 Moody’s: Caa1, Caa2, Caa3 Belk D2 S&P: CCC Neiman Marcus D3 Restaurants GPS Hospitality Holding owns franchises for these chains Red Lobster R1 Burger King / Popeyes / Pizza Hut R2 Qdoba R3 P.F. Chang’s China Bistro Chuck E. Cheese R6 R4 California Pizza Kitchen Fogo de Chao R5 R7 Apparel Same company J. Crew J. Jill A1 A3 Ann Taylor / Loft / Justice Talbots A2 A4 Specialty Main Event Guitar Center S1 S5 Petco At Home S2 S6 Bob’s Discount Furniture Jo-Ann S7 S3 99 Cents Only Stores Party City S8 S4 Medium- rated stores Specialty Vulnerable to economic difficulties but able to meet financial commitments Bed Bath & Beyond S1 GameStop S2 The Container Store S3 PetSmart S4 Camping World S5 Bass Pro Shops S6 Moody’s: B1, B2, B3 Conn’s HomePlus S7 S&P: B Spencer’s / Spirit Halloween S8 Apparel Victoria’s Secret / Bath & Body Works / Pink A1 Abercrombie & Fitch / Abercrombie Kids / Hollister A2 Men’s Wearhouse / Moores / JoS. A. Bank A3 Anywear / Cherokee / Dickies A4 Cole Haan A5 Fossil Nine West A6 A8 Lands’ End Augusta Sportswear A7 A9 Carrols Restaurant Group owns franchises for these chains Restaurants Burger King / Popeyes R1 Arby’s / Buffalo Wild Wings / Sonic R2 Maggiano’s Little Italy / Chili’s R3 Applebees / Taco Bell / Panera R4 Whataburger R5 Flynn Restaurant Group Taco Bell Tacala LLC R6 Bojangles’ R7 Automotive Penske Automotive M1 Sonic Automotive M2 Lithia Motors M3 Group 1 Automotive M4 Higher-rated stores Asbury Automotive M5 Department Stores Less vulnerable to economic conditions but face major ongoing difficulties Macy’s / Bloomingdale’s D1 Burlington D2 Dillard’s D3 Moody’s: Ba1, Ba2, Ba3 S&P: BB Specialty Office Depot Floor & Decor S1 S4 Michael’s Rent-A-Center S2 S5 Zales / Jared / Kay Jewelers Sally Beauty S3 S6 Restaurants Yum Brands owns franchises for these chains Outback Steakhouse R1 KFC / Pizza Hut / Taco Bell R2 Tim Hortons / Burger King / Popeyes R3 Restaurant Brands International Apparel The Gap / Old Navy / Banana Republic A1 Foot Locker A2 Levi’s / Dockers A3 Hanes / Champion A4 Under Armour A5 Michael Kors / Versace / Jimmy Choo A6 Tommy Hilfiger / Calvin Klein / Izod A7 Carters / OshKosh B’gosh A8 Naturalizer / Sam Edelman A9 Lee / Wrangler A10 Wolverine Worldwide A11 The Poor Credit Mall Poor Credit Companies in this faux mall are rated as speculative investments at Moody’s and S&P as of April 13. These stores are already in financial trouble, and may not be able to access government stimulus money. The stores with the worst ratings are closer to the top of the mall. Brands that are part of the same company, like the Gap and Old Navy, are included in the same storefront. Store footprint is relative to company revenue More than $20 billion Less than $1 billion Lowest-rated stores Near or in default, they have a low likelihood of recovering Specialty GNC S1 Restaurants Moody’s rates: Ca, CC Steak ‘n Shake S&P rates: CC, C, D R1 Automotive Department Stores J.C. Penney D1 AutoNation M1 Belk D2 Service King M2 Neiman Marcus D3 Low-rated stores Poor-quality investment ratings with a very high credit risk Apparel J. Jill A1 Talbots A2 Moody’s: Caa1, Caa2, Caa3 Same company J. Crew A3 S&P: CCC Ann Taylor / Loft / Justice A4 Restaurants GPS Hospitality Holding owns franchises for these chains Red Lobster R1 Burger King / Popeyes / Pizza Hut R2 Specialty Qdoba R3 Main Event Guitar Center P.F. Chang’s China Bistro S1 S5 R4 Petco At Home California Pizza Kitchen S6 S2 R5 Bob’s Discount Furniture Jo-Ann Chuck E. Cheese R6 S7 S3 Fogo de Chao Party City 99 Cents Only Stores R7 S4 S8 Specialty Camping World Bed Bath & Beyond S5 S1 Bass Pro Shops GameStop S6 S2 Conn’s HomePlus The Container Store S7 S3 PetSmart Spencer’s / Spirit Halloween S4 S8 Medium-rated stores Vulnerable to economic difficulties but able to meet financial commitments Moody’s: B1, B2, B3 S&P: B Apparel Carrols Restaurant Group owns franchises for these chains Victoria’s Secret / Bath & Body Works / Pink A1 Restaurants Abercrombie & Fitch / Abercrombie Kids / Hollister A2 Men’s Wearhouse / Moores / JoS. A. Bank A3 Burger King / Popeyes R1 Anywear / Cherokee / Dickies A4 Arby’s / Buffalo Wild Wings / Sonic R2 Cole Haan Maggiano’s Little Italy / Chili’s A5 R3 Fossil Applebees / Taco Bell / Panera A6 R4 Lands’ End Whataburger A7 R5 Flynn Restaurant Group Nine West Taco Bell Tacala LLC A8 R6 Augusta Sportswear Bojangles’ R7 A9 Automotive Restaurants Yum Brands owns franchises for these chains Outback Steakhouse Penske Automotive R1 M1 KFC / Pizza Hut / Taco Bell Sonic Automotive R2 M2 Tim Hortons / Burger King / Popeyes Lithia Motors R3 M3 Group 1 Automotive M4 Restaurant Brands International Asbury Automotive M5 Department Stores Macy’s / Bloomingdale’s D1 Higher-rated stores Burlington D2 Dillard’s D3 Less vulnerable to economic conditions but face major ongoing difficulties Moody’s: Ba1, Ba2, Ba3 S&P: BB Apparel The Gap / Old Navy / Banana Republic A1 Foot Locker A2 Levi’s / Dockers A3 Hanes / Champion A4 Specialty Under Armour A5 Michael Kors / Versace / Jimmy Choo Office Depot A6 S1 Tommy Hilfiger / Calvin Klein / Izod Michael’s A7 S2 Carters / OshKosh B’gosh Zales / Jared / Kay Jewelers A8 S3 Naturalizer / Sam Edelman Floor & Decor A9 S4 Lee / Wrangler Rent-A-Center A10 S5 Wolverine Worldwide Sally Beauty A11 S6 The Poor Credit Mall Poor Credit Companies in this faux mall are rated as speculative investments at Moody’s and S&P as of April 13. These stores are already in financial trouble, and may not be able to access government stimulus money. The stores with the worst ratings are closer to the top of the mall. Brands that are part of the same company, like the Gap and Old Navy, are included in the same storefront. Store footprint is relative to company revenue Lowest-rated stores More than $20 billion Less than $1 billion Specialty GNC S1 Near or in default, they have a low likelihood of recovering Restaurants Moody’s rates: Ca, CC Steak ‘n Shake S&P rates: CC, C, D R1 Restaurants Department Stores GPS Hospitality Holding owns franchises for these chains Red Lobster J.C. Penney R1 D1 Burger King / Popeyes / Pizza Hut Belk R2 D2 Qdoba Neiman Marcus R3 D3 P.F. Chang’s China Bistro R4 California Pizza Kitchen R5 Chuck E. Cheese R6 Fogo de Chao R7 Low-rated stores Poor-quality investment ratings with a very high credit risk Moody’s: Caa1, Caa2, Caa3 S&P: CCC Apparel Specialty Main Event Guitar Center J. Jill S1 S5 A1 Automotive Talbots Petco At Home A2 S2 S6 Same company Bob’s Discount Furniture AutoNation J. Crew Jo-Ann M1 S7 A3 S3 Ann Taylor / Loft / Justice Service King Party City 99 Cents Only Stores M2 A4 S4 S8 Specialty Camping World Bed Bath & Beyond S5 S1 Bass Pro Shops GameStop S6 S2 Conn’s HomePlus The Container Store S7 S3 PetSmart Spencer’s / Spirit Halloween S4 S8 Medium-rated stores Vulnerable to economic difficulties but able to meet financial commitments Moody’s: B1, B2, B3 S&P: B Apparel Carrols Restaurant Group owns franchises for these chains Victoria’s Secret / Bath & Body Works / Pink A1 Restaurants Abercrombie & Fitch / Abercrombie Kids / Hollister A2 Men’s Wearhouse / Moores / JoS. A. Bank A3 Burger King / Popeyes R1 Anywear / Cherokee / Dickies A4 Arby’s / Buffalo Wild Wings / Sonic R2 Cole Haan A5 Maggiano’s Little Italy / Chili’s R3 Fossil A6 Applebees / Taco Bell / Panera R4 Lands’ End Whataburger A7 R5 Flynn Restaurant Group Nine West Taco Bell A8 Tacala LLC R6 Augusta Sportswear Bojangles’ A9 R7 Automotive Restaurants Yum Brands owns franchises for these chains Penske Automotive Outback Steakhouse M1 R1 KFC / Pizza Hut / Taco Bell Sonic Automotive R2 M2 Tim Hortons / Burger King / Popeyes Lithia Motors R3 M3 Group 1 Automotive M4 Restaurant Brands International Asbury Automotive M5 Department Stores Macy’s / Bloomingdale’s D1 Burlington D2 Higher-rated stores Dillard’s D3 Less vulnerable to economic conditions but face major ongoing difficulties Moody’s: Ba1, Ba2, Ba3 S&P: BB Apparel The Gap / Old Navy / Banana Republic A1 Foot Locker A2 Levi’s / Dockers A3 Hanes / Champion Specialty A4 Under Armour A5 Michael Kors / Versace / Jimmy Choo Office Depot A6 S1 Tommy Hilfiger / Calvin Klein / Izod Michael’s A7 S2 Carters / OshKosh B’gosh Zales / Jared / Kay Jewelers A8 S3 Naturalizer / Sam Edelman Floor & Decor A9 S4 Lee / Wrangler Rent-A-Center A10 S5 Wolverine Worldwide Sally Beauty A11 S6 The Poor Credit Mall Poor Credit Companies in this faux mall are rated as speculative investments at Moody’s and S&P as of April 13. These stores are already in financial trouble, and may not be able to access government stimulus money. The stores with the worst ratings are closer to the top of the mall. Brands that are part of the same company, like the Gap and Old Navy, are included in the same storefront. Store footprint is relative to company revenue More than $20 billion Less than $1 billion Specialty Lowest-rated stores GNC S1 Near or in default, they have a low likelihood of recovering Restaurants Steak ‘n Shake R1 Moody’s rates: Ca, CC S&P rates: CC, C, D Restaurants Department Stores GPS Hospitality Holding owns franchises for these chains Red Lobster J.C. Penney R1 D1 Burger King / Popeyes / Pizza Hut Belk R2 D2 Qdoba Neiman Marcus R3 D3 P.F. Chang’s China Bistro R4 California Pizza Kitchen R5 Chuck E. Cheese R6 Fogo de Chao R7 Low-rated stores Automotive AutoNation M1 Poor-quality investment ratings with a very high credit risk Service King M2 Moody’s: Caa1, Caa2, Caa3 Apparel Specialty S&P: CCC J. Jill Main Event Guitar Center A1 S5 S1 Talbots Petco At Home A2 S2 S6 Same company J. Crew Bob’s Discount Furniture Jo-Ann A3 S7 S3 Ann Taylor / Loft / Justice Party City 99 Cents Only Stores A4 S8 S4 Apparel Specialty Camping World Bed Bath & Beyond S5 S1 Victoria’s Secret / Bath & Body Works / Pink A1 Bass Pro Shops GameStop S6 S2 Abercrombie & Fitch / Abercrombie Kids / Hollister A2 Conn’s HomePlus The Container Store S7 Men’s Wearhouse / Moores / JoS. A. Bank S3 A3 PetSmart Spencer’s / Spirit Halloween Anywear / Cherokee / Dickies S4 S8 A4 Cole Haan A5 Fossil A6 Lands’ End A7 Nine West A8 Medium-rated stores Augusta Sportswear A9 Vulnerable to economic difficulties but able to meet financial commitments Moody’s: B1, B2, B3 S&P: B Carrols Restaurant Group owns franchises for these chains Restaurants Burger King / Popeyes R1 Arby’s / Buffalo Wild Wings / Sonic Whataburger R2 R5 Taco Bell Maggiano’s Little Italy / Chili’s Tacala LLC R6 R3 Bojangles’ Applebees / Taco Bell / Panera R7 R4 Flynn Restaurant Group Automotive Department Stores Restaurants Yum Brands owns franchises for these chains Penske Automotive Outback Steakhouse Macy’s / Bloomingdale’s M1 R1 D1 KFC / Pizza Hut / Taco Bell Burlington Sonic Automotive R2 D2 M2 Tim Hortons / Burger King / Popeyes Dillard’s Lithia Motors R3 D3 M3 Group 1 Automotive M4 Restaurant Brands International Asbury Automotive M5 Higher-rated stores Less vulnerable to economic conditions but face major ongoing difficulties Moody’s: Ba1, Ba2, Ba3 S&P: BB Apparel The Gap / Old Navy / Banana Republic A1 Foot Locker A2 Levi’s / Dockers A3 Hanes / Champion Specialty A4 Under Armour A5 Michael Kors / Versace / Jimmy Choo Office Depot A6 S1 Tommy Hilfiger / Calvin Klein / Izod Michael’s A7 S2 Carters / OshKosh B’gosh Zales / Jared / Kay Jewelers A8 S3 Naturalizer / Sam Edelman Floor & Decor A9 S4 Lee / Wrangler Rent-A-Center A10 S5 Wolverine Worldwide Sally Beauty A11 S6

“The question becomes how strong you were going into the crisis,” said Mickey Chadha, a senior credit officer at Moody’s. “A lot of retailers that were already weak are going to come out of this even weaker, if they come out at all.”

In recent weeks, S&P Global has downgraded 50 of the 125 retailers and restaurants it tracks, including Jo-Ann Stores and Party City.

“The traditional retail sector has been distressed for many years, and now this intense shock is pushing more companies to the brink," Sarah Wyeth, sector lead for retail and restaurants at S&P Global. The proportion of retailers the company considers “distressed” has risen from 15 percent to about 30 percent since the pandemic began, she said.

U.S. department store revenue in March 2020 dollars $30.3B March 1999 $30B 20B 10B $8.8B March 2020 0 1992 2000 2020

The most vulnerable companies, Chadha said, tend to have two things in common: large swaths of debt and little cash. Many, like Neiman Marcus and J. Crew, are struggling to pay back billions of dollars from leveraged buyouts.

Another category at risk: mall-based department stores like Macy’s, Belk and J.C. Penney. Analysts say these companies have been struggling for years as people do more of their shopping online from direct-to-consumer brands. Sears and Barneys New York both filed for bankruptcy last year, and analysts say other major companies like Neiman Marcus will probably follow soon.

“Retailers have furloughed employees. They’re taking salary cuts. A lot of them have stopped paying rent, but it’s still not enough," Chadha said. “Stores are shut, so there is zero revenue coming in. And they’re burning through cash."

He added that even stable department store chains, like Nordstrom and Kohl’s, are facing “extreme pressure.” Their fates, he said, may depend on exactly how long the pandemic lasts.

Stores with low credit ratings where foot traffic has taken a hit Change in traffic observed by SafeGraph from Sunday, March 1, to Saturday, April 18 99 Cents Only Stores 368 STORES IN DATA Belk 275 STORES +50% +50% –17% 0 0 –87% −100% −100% GNC 3,200 STORES J.Crew 258 STORES +50% +50% 0 0 –52% –97% −100% −100% Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores 859 STORES J.C. Penney 836 STORES +50% +50% 0 0 –30% –93% −100% −100% Petco 1,413 STORES Neiman Marcus 59 STORES +50% +50% 0 0 –35% –97% −100% −100% Stores with low credit ratings where foot traffic has taken a hit Change in traffic observed by SafeGraph from Sunday, March 1, to Saturday, April 18 GNC 3,200 STORES 99 Cents Only Stores 368 STORES IN DATA Belk 275 STORES +50% +50% +50% 0 –17% 0 0 –52% –87% −100% −100% −100% J.C. Penney 836 STORES Guitar Center 295 STORES J.Crew 258 STORES +50% +50% +50% 0 0 0 –72% –93% –97% −100% −100% −100% Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores 859 STORES Loft 349 STORES Neiman Marcus 59 STORES +50% +50% +50% 0 0 0 –30% –89% –97% −100% −100% −100% Talbots 288 STORES Party City 854 STORES Petco 1,413 STORES +50% +50% +50% 0 0 0 –35% –72% –74% −100% −100% −100% Stores with low credit ratings where foot traffic has taken a hit Change in traffic observed by SafeGraph from Sunday, March 1, to Saturday, April 18 99 Cents Only Stores 368 STORES IN DATA At Home 205 STORES Belk 275 STORES +50% +50% +50% –17% 0 0 0 –81% –87% −100% −100% −100% Bob’s Discount Furniture 123 STORES GNC 3,200 STORES Guitar Center 295 STORES +50% +50% +50% 0 0 0 –52% –72% –82% −100% −100% −100% J.C. Penney 836 STORES J.Crew 258 STORES J.Jill 154 STORES +50% +50% +50% 0 0 0 –85% –93% –97% −100% −100% −100% Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores 859 STORES Loft 349 STORES Neiman Marcus 59 STORES +50% +50% +50% 0 0 0 –30% –89% –97% −100% −100% −100% Party City 854 STORES Petco 1,413 STORES Talbots 288 STORES +50% +50% +50% 0 0 0 –35% –72% –74% −100% −100% −100% Stores with low credit ratings where foot traffic has taken a hit Change in traffic observed by SafeGraph from Sunday, March 1, to Saturday, April 18 99 Cents Only Stores 368 STORES IN DATA At Home 205 STORES Belk 275 STORES Bob’s Discount Furniture 123 STORES GNC 3,200 STORES +50% +50% +50% +50% +50% –17% 0 0 0 0 0 –52% –81% –82% –87% −100% −100% −100% −100% −100% Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores 859 STORES J.C. Penney 836 STORES Guitar Center 295 STORES J.Crew 258 STORES J.Jill 154 STORES +50% +50% +50% +50% +50% 0 0 0 0 0 –30% –72% –85% –93% –97% −100% −100% −100% −100% −100% Loft 349 STORES Neiman Marcus 59 STORES Party City 854 STORES Petco 1,413 STORES Talbots 288 STORES +50% +50% +50% +50% +50% 0 0 0 0 0 –35% –72% –89% –97% –74% −100% −100% −100% −100% −100% Stores with low credit ratings where foot traffic has taken a hit Change in traffic observed by SafeGraph from Sunday, March 1, to Saturday, April 18 99 Cents Only Stores 368 STORES IN DATA At Home 205 STORES Belk 275 STORES Bob’s Discount Furniture 123 STORES GNC 3,200 STORES +50% +50% +50% +50% +50% –17% 0 0 0 0 0 –52% –81% –82% –87% −100% −100% −100% −100% −100% Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores 859 STORES Guitar Center 295 STORES J.Crew 258 STORES J.Jill 154 STORES J.C. Penney 836 STORES +50% +50% +50% +50% +50% 0 0 0 0 0 –30% –72% –85% –93% –97% −100% −100% −100% −100% −100% Loft 349 STORES Neiman Marcus 59 STORES Party City 854 STORES Petco 1,413 STORES Talbots 288 STORES +50% +50% +50% +50% +50% 0 0 0 0 0 –35% –72% –89% –97% –74% −100% −100% −100% −100% −100%

The Gap last week warned that it could run out of cash to cover routine costs. The company, which also owns Banana Republic and Old Navy, didn’t pay rent in April and said it is talking to landlords about permanently closing some of its stores.

The newest challenges come on top of years of bankruptcies and store closures that have gutted some of the nation’s best known retailers, including Toys R Us and Sears. More than a dozen national brands including Gymboree and Payless ShoeSource filed for bankruptcy last year, fueling thousands of store closures.

Now analysts say the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 55,000 Americans could change the face of the retail industry, which employs 29 million and supports 1 in 4 U.S. jobs, according to the National Retail Federation. It could be years, analysts say, before consumers feel comfortable walking into a shopping mall again.

“From a big-picture standpoint, it’s obvious that the pandemic is not going to leave any retailer unscathed," said Chadha.

Lenny Bronner and Reuben Fischer-Baum contributed to this report.

About this story

Retail sales data come from the U.S. Census Bureau’s advance monthly retail trade report. Historical numbers are adjusted for inflation to March 2020 dollars.

Credit rating data was provided by S&P and Moody’s. Not all retailers they rated are included in the graphic. If the two agencies gave significantly different ratings for a company the higher rating was used, unless that rating had a negative outlook attached. Revenue data for public companies was taken from SEC annual reports. Totals are from the 2019 fiscal year, except for 99 Cents Only Stores which is from the 2017 fiscal year. Revenue data for non-public companies was collected from Moody’s reports and Forbes.com.

Foot-traffic data was provided by SafeGraph, a company that aggregates location data from tens of millions of devices and compares it with building footprints. The number of mobile devices recorded fluctuates, so the visits data is normalized according to how many devices were reported each day. The stores total represents the number of stores the show up in the data, not the total number of stores operating.