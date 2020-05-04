The signs were there in the pre-pandemic era, as the great wave of baby boomers crashed into old age, many without traditional pensions or savings. Now, with unemployment rates at historic levels and the stock market on a white-knuckle ride, Americans are being forced to give up their old notions about retirement.

Please click on the links below to explore the new rules of retirement. This list will be regularly updated.

Shakira Savage for The Washington Post

2020 has scrambled a lot of our expectations, so check in with personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary to see whether your retirement plans are still on track. This interactive tool will give you a sense of where you are financially, so you can make better decisions about what you need to do to retire when you want, with enough money to live comfortably. — By Michelle Singletary and Youjin Shin

More advice from Michelle Singletary on securing your retirement in these uncertain times

Nancy and Terry Koch of West Allis, Wis., are struggling to make ends meet in their retirement. Nancy is a retired psychiatric nurse, and Terry was a technical writer. (Darren Hauck for The Washington Post)

The Washington Post spoke to six Americans who have come to the end of their working lives with no financial cushion. The coronavirus pandemic has scrambled many Americans’ financial futures, but some baby boomers have found surprising ways to cope with the downturn in the economy. — By Will Englund

Rashmi Tyagi for The Washington Post

As the coronavirus pandemic upends the economy, there’s never been a better time to re-examine the conventional wisdom about retirement. — By Michelle Singletary

You can’t turn the clock back and start saving. But a few proposals could help baby boomers and younger workers with no nest egg. — By Will Englund

[Sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter to track the outbreak. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.]

Rashmi Tyagi for The Washington Post

For people who will get an $18,000 annual benefit when they turn 65 next year, that’s another $200,000 toward retirement – and even more when you take the inflation adjustment into account. — By Allan Sloan

Mary Seay, 73 poses for a photo with her father Walter Williams, 93, at his home in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post)

Maintaining home ownership preserves wealth and independence for elderly parents, but work and worries mount for the next generation. — By Christopher Rowland

Rashmi Tyagi for The Washington Post

Employer-provided retirement plans have been vanishing everywhere since their peak around the year 2000. But in two states, they remain relatively common. We tried to figure out why. — By Andrew Van Dam

The past two months have generated significant upheaval for retirees like the Spencers who had hoped to spend their golden years traveling North America by RV. (Courtney Pedroza for The Washington Post)

For those who spent years planning to hit the open road in retirement, the coronavirus has forced a whole suite of decisions about housing and finances. — By Gregory Scruggs

Art direction by Clare Ramirez. Design by Audrey Valbuena.