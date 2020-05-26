All three indexes are coming off strong finishes last week and are positive for May.

“With more signs of the worst of the virus being behind us investors are beginning to focus on more countries reopening and the lifting of travel bans around the world,” said Torsten Slok, chief economist for Deutsche Bank Securities in an email. “More signs of reopening and more signs of travel bans being lifted creates more clarity for markets.”

Stock Market up BIG, DOW crosses 25,000. S&P 500 over 3000. States should open up ASAP. The Transition to Greatness has started, ahead of schedule. There will be ups and downs, but next year will be one of the best ever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Dow component Merck was up 2 percent Tuesday morning after the pharmaceutical giant announced several advances against the coronavirus, including teaming with another company on the development of a vaccine as well as new treatments for virus patients.

All 11 S&P stock sectors advanced, led by financials and industrials, which had been unloved sectors whose comeback is a sign that the slow recovery is broadening. Nearly every one of the 30 Dow blue chips were up on the day, with Microsoft straddling the break-even line. Merck joins several companies racing to develop a vaccine to stop the disease, which has claimed nearly 100,000 American lives.

Maryland-based Novavax reported that it entered human study for a coronavirus vaccine. Last week, Massachusetts-based Moderna announced that a small, early trial for its own candidate yielded positive results. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and others also are trying to develop a vaccine for use as early as this year.

“One of these is going to work,” Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said Tuesday in an interview with CNBC.

Though the coronavirus continues to spread — with U.S. fatalities nearing 100,000 — the U.S. is showing signs of revival even as jobless claims surged toward 40 million last week. The unemployment rate spiked to 14.7 percent in April, the worst level since the Great Depression. The government will release May data next week.

Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett in a weekend interview with CNN predicted that unemployment numbers will get worse before they begin to trend downward.

Unemployment, said Hassett, “is going to be quite a bit higher.”

Airlines reported increased passenger traffic over the holiday weekend, although it is still a fraction compared with a year ago. Restaurants and hotels are seeing more bookings. As a result, airlines and cruise stocks have begun climbing out of dismal lows.

Oil prices extended their comeback, as supply and demand rebalance with more people driving and producers slowing output. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was selling for nearly $35 per barrel Tuesday, more than triple the price of one month ago. Brent crude was selling for around $37. Though prices remain well below what most producers need to earn a profit, oil experts are encouraged by the momentum.

The New York Stock Exchange reopened its floor on Tuesday for the first time since March 23. Most traders will continue to work remotely, and those who return will come back to a “new normal,” according to NYSE NYSE President Stacey Cunningham.

“We’re essential workers. We took a pause voluntarily because we wanted to learn more about the virus and about how to protect ourselves from it,” Cunningham said Tuesday on NBC’s “Third Hour of TODAY.” “What’s really critical, is that reopen does not mean go back to business as usual.”

Protective measures for returning traders will include temperature checks, masks and Plexiglas barriers to ensure social distancing, Cunningham explained in a Wall Street Journal column. Workers will also be “required to avoid public transportation” to “limit their exposure and preserve capacity for others.”

“Stocks trade better when the floor is open, with reduced volatility and fairer prices,” Cunningham wrote. “Recent data demonstrate that our trading floor saves investors millions of dollars each day by making transactions more efficient.”

European markets swelled on Tuesday. The French CAC was up 1.24 percent, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1 percent and the German Dax gained .87 percent in midday trading.

