Live webinars will be held on Saturdays throughout June at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the website and at 2 and 4 p.m. as Facebook events. The schedule will be posted Monday and will include sessions on first-time buyer programs for local jurisdictions, market overviews, tips on preparing to buy a home, rental assistance programs and how to understand and improve a credit score. Most sessions are in English, but one financial planning and budgeting session will be held in Spanish.
Government agencies and financial institutions sponsor the free event.
