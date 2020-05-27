This comes on top of Tuesday’s 530-point gain and leaves the Dow about 14 percent shy of the all-time high it set in February. It’s now off 10 percent for the year.

“The stock market is like a party animal looking for a reason to celebrate,” Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, said in an email. “It has yet another reason to celebrate today, however tenuous, as it looks like the White House might be open to more fiscal stimulus. However, there are significant downside risks to this frothy stock market, particularly the possibility for a rise in US-China tensions.”

The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index advanced 1.5 percent to close above 3,000 points for the first time since March 5. At 3,036.13, the index is now 10 percent off its all-time high and down 6 percent for 2020. All 11 S&P sectors were positive, led by financials and industrials. The S&P technology sector was down most of the day but notched a slim gain at the close.

The Nasdaq rebounded from negative territory — it was down more than 1 percent at one point — to post a 0.8 percent advance and settle at 9,412.36. The Nasdaq is off 4 percent from its all-time high and is up 5 percent for 2020.

“People are rotating out of companies that were benefiting from the pandemic and lockdown and into companies that will benefit from the recovery,” said Ivan Feinseth of Tigress Financial Partners.

Shares in hotels, cruise lines and airlines, which have been thrashed during the pandemic, posted healthy gains Wednesday, with investors anticipating a revival in tourism and hospitality as states continue to reopen their economies.

“This is all about the reopening and about growing hopes of a vaccine,” said David Rosenberg of Rosenberg Research. “If you are bullish on that narrative, then you rotate to the sectors that have been the bottom feeders, like banks, airlines, hotels.”

The financial industry delivered more good news with a report Wednesday that mortgage applications for new homes rose 9 percent, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

European indexes were up more than 1 percent across the board, with Britain’s bank stocks pushing forward nearly 4 percent on the day.

Oil prices cooled, with major benchmarks dropping around 4 percent Wednesday, snapping a steady rise during May.

The race to develop a coronavirus vaccine and other treatments has buoyed investors in recent weeks. Merck announced Tuesday that it was teaming up with another company to develop a vaccine, as well as new treatments. Last week, Maryland-based Novavax reported that it entered human study for a coronavirus vaccine while Massachusetts-based Moderna announced that a small, early trial for its vaccine candidate yielded positive results. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and others also are trying to develop a vaccine for use as early as this year.