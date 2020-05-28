I appreciate that while Penn Eleven is located in a neighborhood with 19th-century homes, its interior and architecture reflect change. It is contemporary, it is youthful, it is warm without being traditional and it does not scream modern. Someone who cared about light, space, tall ceilings, sustainability, finishes and colors had a lot to say about its design. The floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to fool my eye into feeling I live in a much bigger space. It was a breath of fresh air for me. And it did not require renovation!
My favorite spot: the shared terrace, from which I can see the Statue of Freedom on the Capitol dome. These days, when the light is on and Congress is in session, that sight gives me hope that we will come through this terrible pandemic stronger and wiser.
The vibrant neighborhood surrounding Penn Eleven cemented my decision to live here. Its dynamic restaurants are epitomized by Emilie’s, which occupies the ground floor of Penn Eleven, and Little Pearl, a few blocks away. Other conveniences are unique shops and galleries as well as the essential CVS, gas station, dry cleaners and an Ace Hardware store (the new Frager’s) just out the front door.
In this ongoing feature, we ask homeowners what they love most about their home. If you’d like to share your story, please send a photo of the room/feature you love (preferably with you in the photo, too) and 350 to 400 words describing the space and why you love it to: mlerner@gmail.com.
Read more: