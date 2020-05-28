OSHA has “failed to develop the necessary tools it needs to combat this pandemic and it has failed to fully use the tools it has,” Adams said in opening remarks.

Despite well-documented outbreaks among health care, meat processing, nursing home and retail workers, OSHA has issued only voluntary guidance on coronavirus mitigation, resisting calls from lawmakers and labor advocates to mandate social distancing and other protocols recommended by public heath professionals. OSHA is now facing a lawsuit from the AFL-CIO, the nation’s largest federation of unions, which seeks to compel the agency to issue an enforceable emergency temporary standard, as it did during the H1N1 outbreak in 2009.

Loren Sweatt, OSHA’s principal deputy assistant secretary, declined to answer questions during the hearing about an emergency temporary standard, citing the lawsuit. She also declined to respond to more generalized questions, such as whether the pandemic presented a “grave danger” for workers.

But Republican lawmakers and top-ranking OSHA officials contend the agency’s approach allows for flexibility and responsiveness in a fast-changing pandemic environment, and that an emergency temporary standard would not better protect workers. The agency has provided guidance for retail, construction, meatpacking, restaurant and package delivery busie, they say, because industry-specific guidelines are more effective than a single standard.

“A standard at this point would be an unproductive burden for businesses already struggling to reopen, potentially exposing them to unnecessary liability risks,” said Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL.)

As of May 21, OSHA had received 4,268 covid-19 complaints, of which nearly 3,000 have already been closed, Sweatt said. She insisted that worker safety has been the agency’s “top priority” during the pandemic, and that it will increase in-person inspections and workplace coronavirus case reporting enforcement as states reopen.

“OSHA will not use guidance as a substitute for enforcement — rather, the agency has the tools and intent to pursue both avenues,” Sweatt said in opening remarks.

Though OSHA’s attempts to implement an infectious-disease standard have languished since the early days of the Trump administration, the general duty clause of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 requires employers to provide a workplace “free of recognized hazards.” Sweatt and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia have argued that existing regulations give the agency enough latitude to protect workers. But the agency has yet to issue a single pandemic citation under the general duty clause.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle cited covid-19 outbreaks in meatpacking plants as indicative of the challenges facing companies and front line workers in the pandemic. Meat plants are fast-paced, demanding work environments where employees labor shoulder-to-shoulder, making social distancing a challenge. Cold temperatures in plants, which are essential for food safety, can contribute to the virus’ spread.

OSHA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued specific industry guidance for meatpacking companies in late April, as dozens of plants across the country were forced to shutter because of outbreaks. But this guidance is voluntary, and OSHA has said it does not intend to cite workplaces if they have made “good faith efforts” to comply.

As of Thursday, infections tied to meat plants had surpassed 18,500, and worker deaths were approaching 70, according to the Midwest Center For Investigative Reporting, which is tracking industry outbreaks through local news reports. Grocery workers have been similarly hard-hit, with more than 5,500 testing positive for covid and more than 100 dying of the disease, The Post has reported. Front-line health care workers have gotten sick in even greater numbers, with more than 60,000 infected and more than 300 dying of covid, according to new CDC data.

Sweatt said OSHA has been actively working with stakeholders to monitor conditions in meat plants, including having daily conversations with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service. The agency is dealing with 58 “meatpacking enforcement activities,” Sweatt said, including 10 in-person physical inspections in the past week.