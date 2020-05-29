Data showing that the easing of covid-19 restrictions is boosting economic activity helped drive the S&P to a 12-week high. Readings on jobs, durable-goods orders and personal consumption all indicated that the worst could be over. Rising tensions with China slightly blunted the advance, with President Trump stoking concern that the United States will take action against the country that could derail the global recovery.
The S&P 500’s 4.5 percent in May came on the heels of a 13 percent rally the prior month. The benchmark gauge has climbed 36 percent from its low on March 23.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills on Monday. It also will sell a $40 billion 119-day cash management bill and a $65 billion 42-day cash management bill Tuesday, as well as four-week and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News