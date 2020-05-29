Trump is set to outline measures against China on Friday, as the political fallout over the novel coronavirus spurs a broader power struggle between Beijing and Washington on trade, finance and the fate of Hong Kong.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was off 0:7 percent but still levitating above 3,000, a key threshold as investors rotate their money into unloved sectors like banking, industrials and consumer cyclicals. Ten of the 11 S&P sectors are positive, with energy the outlier.
The Nasdaq composite, stacked with highflying technology stocks, was nearly flat. It is the strongest of the three indexes and the only one showing a gain for 2020 at more than 4 percent.
The three major indexes are on pace to close out May in positive territory, which would mark the second straight month of gains.
Grim, though at times hopeful economic data defined the month. Consumer spending, which drives two-thirds of the economy, plunged. Unemployment spiked to 14.7 percent in April as pandemic-era layoffs swelled past 40 million, though it also showed signs of bottoming out. Personal income and demand for new mortgages rose more than expected.