For example, the townhouse-style condominium at 13114 Musicmaster Dr. #67 in Silver Spring is priced at $270,000. Located southeast of the Route 29 and Intercounty Connector interchange, the condo was purchased in November 2019 for $215,000 and was updated and listed for sale at $285,000 in January. The median sales price for homes in Montgomery County was $500,000 in April, according to Bright MLS.
The monthly condo fee is $215 and the monthly homeowners association fee is $40. Annual property taxes are $2,470. The condo ownership means that exterior building maintenance is covered by the condo association. Amenities in the community include basketball and tennis courts, an outdoor swimming pool, playgrounds and a parking lot for residents and guests.
Built in 1984, the 1,368-square-foot home has three levels with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Renovations include new flooring, new cabinets, ceramic flooring and new tubs in the bathrooms and fresh paint. The kitchen has new stainless-steel appliances, white cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring and a pass-through to the living area. The main level has an L-shaped floor plan with a living area and a dining area adjacent to the kitchen.
Additional upgrades include a new heating and air-conditioning system installed in January 2020 and a water heater installed in 2018.
The second level has two bedrooms, a full bathroom off the hallway and a closet with a stacked washer and dryer. The upper level has a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a second closet and a private full bathroom.
The condo is located near Interstate 95, and it is about 6.5 miles from the nearest Metro station, Glenmont.
Assigned schools include Galway Elementary, Briggs Chaney Middle and Paint Branch High, all rated average by GreatSchools.org, based on test scores.
For more information, take a virtual tour of the property or contact real estate agent Robin Morgan Robinson with RE/MAX Advantage Realty at 301-221-6582.
