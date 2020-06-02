The 66-acre redevelopment of the Walter Reed former military medical campus will eventually have townhouses, condos and offices as well as shops, parks and arts activities. Construction is already in progress at the Brooks condominium, the Vale apartments and retail sites.
The Hartley will anchor what is called the Town Center, 100,000 square feet of restaurants, shops and entertainment venues located around a plaza facing Georgia Avenue.
Torti Gallas Urban is the architect of the Hartley, which will have interior design by Hickok Cole Lifestyle and landscape design by Oehme van Sweden. Hines, Urban Atlantic and Triden Development, along with their joint venture partner Bridge Investment Group, are the developers on the project.
