Home construction continues to move forward despite the coronavirus outbreak, including for the Hartley, a 323-unit apartment building coming to the Parks at Walter Reed near Georgia Avenue and Dahlia Street NW.

Workers broke ground in May on the Hartley, which will have a Whole Foods market on the ground floor and 18,000 square feet of retail in addition to the grocery store. The building will include 32 affordable apartments and is expected to be completed in early 2022.

The 66-acre redevelopment of the Walter Reed former military medical campus will eventually have townhouses, condos and offices as well as shops, parks and arts activities. Construction is already in progress at the Brooks condominium, the Vale apartments and retail sites.

The Hartley will anchor what is called the Town Center, 100,000 square feet of restaurants, shops and entertainment venues located around a plaza facing Georgia Avenue.

Torti Gallas Urban is the architect of the Hartley, which will have interior design by Hickok Cole Lifestyle and landscape design by Oehme van Sweden. Hines, Urban Atlantic and Triden Development, along with their joint venture partner Bridge Investment Group, are the developers on the project.

Read more: