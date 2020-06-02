The piece, one-part tribute, one-part video art, honored George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died at the hands of police, and the national wave of Black Lives Matter protests his death jumpstarted. It lasted the same amount of time — 8 minutes and 46 seconds — that police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck. Ten ViacomCBS cable channels, including Comedy Central, MTV and CMT, carried the message.

Yet many who monitor Hollywood’s initiatives on race say the event stood out precisely because so few other entertainment brands were doing anything like it. Most film and television companies have so far done little more than offer social-media messages of support, refraining from making any programming or dollar commitments to issues of racial injustice in the wake of the protests.

“Clearly the major players in Hollywood, whether they’re large companies or divisions of large companies, need to look at themselves in the mirror right now and ask themselves about the degree to which they’re part of the problem or part of the solution,” said Darnell Hunt, director of UCLA’s Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies and the force behind a major annual report on diversity in Hollywood. (The most recent version of that report concluded that while people of color make up 40 percent of America, they were just 27.6 percent of film leads and 15 percent of film directors.)

A contrast appears to be emerging between the music industry and Hollywood when it comes to taking initiative off the protests.

The music industry is calling for a “blackout” Tuesday today in which many record labels, producers and artists will pause work, in a grand if somewhat nebulous gesture. And many of the music world’s biggest stars, including Ariana Grande, have appeared at protests.

While select actors such as Michael B. Jordan and Timothee Chalamet have also taken to the streets, some of the film world’s best-known names have thus far stayed home.

“What role has Hollywood played in circulating the image of the violent threatening thuggish black male?" asked Todd Boyd, a professor of race and popular culture at the University of Southern California who follows Hollywood closely. “Throughout history, what image has the American film industry put out? Hollywood is not innocent in a lot of what is transpiring. I think that’s why it has a responsibility not just to make statements but to engage in a long-term commitment to end the circulation of images that fuel these perceptions.”

“When you see people devote money and air time, then you can talk about progress,” he said.

ViacomCBS has sometimes taken the lead in other ways. On Monday, Comedy Central personality Trevor Noah released an 18-minute video explaining the systemic injustice and disenfranchisement of African-Americans that led to the unrest.

But even at sister company CBS, efforts were limited to a statement of support for Black Lives Matter posted on its social-media accounts. The network’s airwaves went with its normal programming in primetime on Monday. So did the three other broadcast networks.

The “I can’t breathe” tribute — it also aired on Paramount Net, Pop, VH1, TV Land and Logo, BET and CBS Sports — came as a result of Chris McCarthy, president of the company’s entertainment and youth group, feeling the need for a bigger statement to combat hatred.

“While I am not a person of color and can never fully understand this experience, I am offended by the systemic racism, and want to stand together with our communities of color in the hurt and pain,” he wrote in a memo to staff. “We must all do our part — discrimination against one of us is discrimination against all of us.”

McCarthy has a history of pushing from within: he also orchestrated a going-dark campaign in the wake of the shootings at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and shepherded a more diversity-minded programming roster at traditionally white-bread CMT. He said his employees would join the music industry’s Blackout Tuesday.

Boyd said while the moves were welcome, executives like McCarthy needed to think about change as more than just a matter of a public good but of financial responsibility.

