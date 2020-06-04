“We knew the building needed to have significant architectural features, so Morris designed it with a lot of stone and granite, which is unusual in a residential building,” says Jordan Sasson, vice president of the Related Companies, the real estate firm behind developments such as Hudson Yards and the Shops at Columbus Circle in New York.
The Meyer Davis firm designed the interiors for 10K, including stained oak paneling in the lobby and a 19-foot-tall Calacatta Cielo marble fireplace.
Leasing has begun, and the first residents are expected to move into 10K in mid-July, which is near the One Hill South apartment building opened by Related in 2017.
“We see lots of potential in the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood, and we designed One Hill South to be the best in class in terms of architecture, amenities and service,” says Sasson. “We wanted to go further with 10K.”
Residents at 10K will be able to walk to Nationals Park, the Wharf and Capitol Hill.
Building amenities at 10K include a work-from-home space with private phone booths, a conference room, desks and private individual offices; a rooftop dog run and a roof terrace with an outdoor pool, private cabanas, a staffed bar, two party lounges, a hot tub, hammocks and views of the Capitol; an Equinox fitness center reserved for residents; a game room and two-lane bowling alley; an indoor lap pool, steam room, sauna and hot tub; and a full-size indoor basketball.
“We’ll have 24-hour concierge services and a doorman in the lobby, plus an amenity host to arrange events,” says Sasson. “We also have a virtual concierge service that coordinates grocery shopping, laundry and cleaning services for residents.”
Rents for the 305 apartments at 10K start at $2,165 for a studio, $2,785 for a one-bedroom, $3,670 for a two-bedroom and $10,000 for a three-bedroom unit. The building will also have furnished micro-studios available for rent. All the apartments have at least nine-foot-high ceilings, oak flooring, marble floors and walls in the bathrooms and a stacked washer and dryer. Some residences will have a terrace with views of the city.
Read more: