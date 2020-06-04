Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from 125 lenders across the country to come up with national average mortgage rates. It uses rates for borrowers with flawless credit scores. These rates are not available to every borrower.

The 15-year fixed-rate average was unchanged at 2.62 percent with an average 0.7 point. It was 3.28 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable-rate average slipped to 3.1 percent with an average 0.4 point. It was 3.13 percent a week ago and 3.52 percent a year ago.

“Mortgage rates rose just slightly on the week, noticeably in the last couple days as key economic reports exceeded consensus expectations,” said Matthew Speakman, a Zillow economist. “As reports continue to emerge that show the economy may be beginning a modest recovery, suddenly there appears to be upward pressure on bond yields, and thus mortgage rates. To be sure, rates remain near their lowest levels on record, but after weeks of wondering why rates weren’t even lower, the paradigm appears to be shifting.”

The yield on the 10-year Treasury has jumped 12 basis points since Friday and was at 0.77 percent on Wednesday. (A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.) Although there had been a disconnect between long-term bonds and mortgage rates lately, they are becoming more in sync.

“By far, the most interesting thing about markets, including the Treasury and mortgage-backed securities markets, is the disappearance of volatility,” said Dick Lepre, senior loan officer at RPM Mortgage in San Francisco.

March’s dramatic swings of the mortgage market have given way to a much calmer stretch the past couple of months.

“When I look at mortgage pricing from the bond perspective it is like watching paint dry,” said Bill Banfield, executive vice president of capital markets at Quicken Loans. “It has been relatively stable since early April.”

Even in a historically low rate environment, Banfield said some borrowers are seeking even lower rates and are willing to pay for them.

“We’re actually seeing a trend where people are willing to pay some points because that’s where the best rates are,” Banfield said. “You are seeing people buy their interest rates down.”

Banfield said some borrowers have gotten rates in the high 2 percent range, but they are paying between 1.4 and 2.4 points for that rate.

Bankrate.com, which puts out a weekly mortgage rate trend index, found the experts it surveyed almost evenly split on where rates are headed in the coming week. Forty percent said they will go up, 40 percent said they will remain about the same and the rest said they will go down.

Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com, is one who predicts rates will rise.

“If indications are that the worst for the job market is behind us, it will give mortgage rates a bit of a bump,” he said. “But I doubt it will last.”

Meanwhile, dwindling refinances caused mortgage applications to pull back. According to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, the market composite index — a measure of total loan application volume — decreased 3.9 percent from a week earlier. The purchase index moved higher for the seventh week in a row, rising 5 percent. It was up 18 percent year-over-year, the second straight annual increase since the pandemic hit.

The refinance index fell 9 percent. The refinance share of mortgage activity accounted for 59.5 percent of applications, its lowest level since late February.

“Record-low mortgage rates continue to fuel sustained home buyer demand, even as the economic downturn and low supply levels keep some prospective buyers on the sidelines,” said Bob Broeksmit, MBA president and CEO. “Despite a cool-down in refinances in the last several weeks, activity was still 137 percent above year-ago levels.”

Banfield said business has been booming at Quicken Loans. The non-bank lender had more than $24 billion of closed loan volume last month and will close even more this month, he said.

