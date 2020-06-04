That doesn’t mean the United States has any less deep of a hole to dig itself out of. The weekly numbers on Thursday are still expected to outpace the previous record, before the coronavirus, set in October 1982, as they have every week since mid-March.

AD

More than 40 million people have applied for unemployment benefits during the pandemic, with roughly 21 million receiving them, unimaginable figures that wiped out a job market that saw unemployment at historic lows as recently as February. The unemployment rate for May, due out Friday, is expected to be close to 20 percent, a level not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

AD

And the Congressional Budget Office released projections this week showing that it doesn’t expect the United States to recover fully from the crisis until 2030.

But an upswing, however small, is worth celebrating, economists said.

“It’s a sign that things are not getting as worse as they were before,” said Nick Bunker, the economic research director at Indeed Hiring Lab. “We have seen a reduction in the pace of people becoming jobless. So that’s positive. But we’re still seeing claims at astronomical levels than what we saw before this crisis.”

AD

The weekly numbers aren’t the only positive signs in the economy. Private payrolls declined by only 2.76 million people in May, according to the ADP report released Wednesday, well below many analysts estimates of 8 to 9 million.

AD

The Federal Reserve, too, has scaled back its purchases of government bonds, a vote of confidence that the worst is likely to be over. And the widely watched S&P 500 index is up more than 39 percent since late March and just registered the strongest 50-day winning streak since 1952, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

AD

After the release of the payroll report, Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody’s, declared that the recession caused by the pandemic was over, almost as abruptly as it started.

“This covid recession will go down as the shortest and arguably the most severe in history,” he said in an interview.

Whereas the decline in real GDP during the financial crisis was about 4 percent, this pandemic recession’s figure is about a 12 percent decline, from the fourth quarter in 2019 to the second quarter in 2020, he said.

AD

Still, experts warn that a full recovery could take years. The service sector, usually the strongest part of the U.S. economy, has been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

AD

"We think it could take 32 months to get back to the February peak in this series, i.e., by October 2022,” economist Ed Yardeni wrote in a morning note to clients.

The Congressional Budget Office said this week that the pandemic will shrink the size of the U.S. economy by nearly $8 trillion in the next decade, and that’s assuming there is not a second or third wave of the coronavirus that cripples the economy again in coming months.

The manufacturing sector is a telling example of the just how modest the rebound is.

The industry experienced its worst contraction in April since the Great Recession. The Purchasing Managers’ Index slumped to 41.5 in April, signaling a deep contraction. In May, the index rose to 43.1, an improvement but far below the 50-mark that is considered healthy and expansionary.

AD

AD

Many contradictions are apparent in the job-market data, Indeed’s Bunker said.

On one hand, job numbers are improving — the number of jobs posted on the company’s site in May was 5 percent higher than in April. But those numbers were still 34 percent lower at the end of May than at the same date in 2019 — a staggering drop.

“It is, at most, an extremely partial rebound,” Bunker said. “Postings are still growing at a rate far slower than we saw last year. I think it’s worthwhile celebrating that the pace of things getting worse has slowed down. But that means we haven’t hit a bottom yet. There are still a fair amount of folks losing their jobs and folks not hiring yet.”

AD

When it comes to processing unemployment claims, states appear to have gotten through many of the bottlenecks that had jammed up their systems in March and April, said Chad Stone, the chief economist at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank.

AD

“The state unemployment systems are laboring with a lot of outdated tech and had to bring on a huge amount of people — it was kind of a mess in early weeks,” he said. “But give them credit — many of them are now up and running and have processed these claims. The big hump is over.”

And some of the weekly numbers that states are processing are due to backlogs, making them an unreliable snapshot of the current economic picture.