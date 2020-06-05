Now HBO wants its invention back.

Last month, after more than a year of hype, the network’s parent company WarnerMedia launched HBO Max, aiming to leverage its intellectual property into vast numbers of subscribers. The goal is to make Warner — and, by extension, its parent company AT&T — a key player in the business of reaching entertainment consumers directly. That’s a lucrative but highly competitive realm. HBO Max, after all, comes after Disney Plus, which launched last November and has already garnered more than 50 million subscribers worldwide, and the massively popular Netflix. Not to mention Peacock, NBC Universal’s ad-supported effort that soft-launched also last month.

AD

AD

Contrary to the name, HBO Max isn’t just a spiffed-up version of the cable-free HBO Now app — it’s an entirely new service with double the programming, not just “Game of Thrones" and “Six Feet Under” but a raft of original series as well a wide range of library content that includes the likes of Sesame Street, Turner Classic Movies and “Friends.”

The man in charge of putting all these pieces together is Robert Greenblatt, chairman of entertainment at WarnerMedia. As the former head of entertainment at both NBC and Showtime, he has experience on both sides of the entertainment-business aisle — the high-end television that makes subscribers plunk down money every month and the broad-based entertainment that can satisfy large numbers of consumers.

At Showtime he presided over a new era of original programming that made the network a viable HBO competitor, while at NBC he engineered a ratings turnaround, often with the help of savvy dramas and reality-competition shows, for a company that had previously seen a fall from grace.

AD

AD

Greenblatt is tasked with solving the big questions for WarnerMedia: Can a conglomerate that isn’t Disney put together and retail content in a way that brings tens of millions of new consumers to its offerings? With a late entry and a higher monthly price tag of $14.99, can it tackle the juggernauts that came before it?

And how, in the end, can it go back to being the dominant player HBO was for so long in paid television entertainment?

You’ve said one distinguishing factor of HBO Max is the human component — that you’ll use staffers to curate and recommend titles as much as you’ll use algorithms. Why are you zigging where your competitors have zagged?

AD

I don’t want to criticize anybody. But there’s a frustration in getting onto a service and finding the content you really want. I scroll up and down, right and left, on streaming services and some of the things being served to me have nothing to do with me. Nielsen tells us it can take some people nine minutes — an eternity. We feel there are things we can do to make it personalized. One of them is having human beings getting in there instead of endless racks of titles. Something like “Recommended by Humans” (a new feature). Putting like-minded programming together seems more appealing than a line that says ‘trending comedies’ or ‘bingeable dramas.’

AD

Part of why it can feel overwhelming is because of the sheer volume of what’s available from all these companies — it seems to be the opposite of the curatorial approach HBO long took. How do you square that?

This is a continuum and you need to be somewhere on it that makes sense for people. I think we all know [streaming] is a volume business — there’s always going to be a component for subscribers of “how much am I getting for my money.” But in a lot of ways there’s also so much waste in the volume game.

AD

You’ve launched with 10,000 hours of programming. Why is that the golden number?

We knew we had to increase from the original HBO — it was great content, but just a few thousand hours. But we’ve taken a very studied approach. Some of our competitors are at 40,000, 50,000, 60,000 hours.

Does the 10,000-hour number go up if you’re not attracting enough subscribers?

AD

I think it will grow and creep up over time as opposed to staying the same. We already have a lot but I think we’re in a manageable place. I mean, it sounds crazy that 10,000 is manageable. But it is.

There’s a heavy cost factor for content you don’t already own. How do you make sure you’re not spending ever-more dollars to chase the same number of consumers, a pretty big pitfall right now for streaming services and an issue that could delay profitability?

AD

The rising cost of content is a big concern. We fight the battle every day to ensure that if we invest a dollar in a piece of content it has a better outcome than most other companies. We’ve had to spend in this new and bigger game [at least $2 billion through 2021]. But we also can be efficient.

Do you have a metric you use for that? You are spending a lot less than Netflix [an estimated $17 billion+] but people would look at how much you paid for “The Big Bang Theory” and “Friends” (some $200 million and $80 million per year respectively] and say that’s more exuberant than efficient.

AD

It’s been a scramble as everyone’s entered the market. The good news is I don’t think we’re going to see another entrant on this scale after us for a while so I think the frenzy will slow down. But the reality is there just aren’t a lot of shows like “Friends” or “Big Bang Theory” to choose from. “Friends” appeals across decades and generations, and the great thing is we have proof of that because of what Netflix did with it. “Big Bang Theory” does incredible numbers in reruns [on TBS and in syndication]. And we have to get on the same playing field as our competitors. These kinds of shows get you there.

AD

You also have to educate people that you have these shows. There’s a school of thought that says that when a “Friends” moves off a Netflix, a subscriber who is used to seeing it there may get annoyed at Netflix but they don’t necessarily go out and subscribe to HBO Max.

Yes, I do think we need to educate and market to them. We also have HBO itself, which gives us a great head start — some of the greatest shows ever on television. But then we also have to do things that build beyond that — programming that gets kids excited and teenagers and young adults [like a new late-show with “Elmo” or the so-called “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League”]. That really helps broaden who we appeal to.

AD

You’re automatically transitioning all HBO Now subscribers [an estimated 8+ million] to HBO Max at no extra cost and will do ultimately the same for traditional HBO subscribers. That creates a financial challenge — it means that, even with tens of millions of subscribers, the significant revenue only starts coming in when you expand to people outside the HBO universe. What are you doing to reach them?

AD

We start with that great base and convert HBO subscribers into Max subscribers. But there’s an enormous effort underway to go out and bring other consumers into the tent. There are a lot of marketing tools you can use but the most effective way is our unique content. The game is about discovering a brand new show, a big tentpole series you didn’t see coming. If you have a few of those, I believe people will join the tent.

Of course, if you’re too successful in winning over a lot of these linear viewers you risk cannibalizing another important revenue stream — your ad-driven business of TBS, TNT and The CW. How do you guard against that?

AD

It’s a very good question and a difficult balance. But we want to do whatever gives us the best chance of succeeding with the service. There will be some version [that combines advertising] offered to customers down the line. But the focus now really is on [subscriptions]. Also don’t forget the linear networks have live sports, and that’s a big driver of advertising dollars.

AD

You’re not only arriving later than other services — you’re arriving in the middle of a burgeoning recession and a health crisis. Does that concern you?

In terms of covid, there’s no way to know how long it will take to get back to production. But everyone’s in the same boat with that. If we’re able to start shooting again by fall we’ll be OK. I don’t think the economic downturn will cause a big adjustment — we’ve seen subscribers increase for Disney Plus during these terrible times. The desire for content is going to continue.

AD

The desire by your competitors also seems to continue. How do you keep pace?