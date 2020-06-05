Economists are expecting another 7 to 8 million workers to have lost their jobs in May, a staggering figure, resulting from economic shutdowns intended to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

There are hopes that May’s unemployment rate will represent the nadir of the crisis — the rocky bottom below which the United States will sink no further. Yet, with some 30 million workers collecting unemployment benefits, the labor market has been upended. Economists agree that getting back to normal will be longer and more challenging than recessions of the past.

The crisis has touched nearly every part of the economy. Nearly half of commercial rents went unpaid in May. Oil and gas drillers Whiting Petroleum and Diamond Offshore have filed for bankruptcy protection, as have J. Crew and J.C. Penney. American Airlines said travel was down 80 percent in May. And there are concerns bubbling about another massive wave of layoffs, as state and municipal governments are forced to drastically pare down their budgets.

In the last three months, industries like leisure and hospitality have lost nearly half of their workers, or about 8 million jobs, education and health services have lost 2.6 million jobs and good producing sectors have dropped by around 2.4 million, according to analysts at Moody’s Investor Services.

The layoffs have led to long lines at food banks, with efforts complicated by lack of manpower and supply shortages.

And with expanded unemployment benefits set to expire July 31, unemployed workers could struggle even more to pay bills, triggering a wave of defaults on credit card balances, car payments and mortgages.

There are also indications that the pain is not being shared equally in the United States.

Hispanic workers are nearly twice as likely as whites to have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus shutdowns, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll, underlining the pandemic’s disproportionate toll on some racial and ethnic groups. That poll found that 20 percent of Hispanic adults and 16 percent of blacks report being laid off or furloughed since the outbreak began in the United States, compared with 11 percent of whites and 12 percent of workers of other races.

Complicating the path to economic recovery is the unusual nature of this public health pandemic. Without a cure or vaccine, the virus could deliver more suffering and economic destruction, and public health officials have warned about another wave of infections later this year.

“We’re not in a normal recession situation where key priority is getting the unemployment rate down,” said Damon Jones, an economist at the University of Chicago. “We’re intentionally keeping the economy in a coma to try to treat it.”

The path to recovery will be particularly difficult. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office expects the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus to exceed $8 trillion and projects the economy won’t fully recover until 2030.

The CBO forecasts unemployment levels continuing at above 10 percent into 2021 — meaning that this country’s recovery could resemble the worst of the Great Recession, at least in terms of employment. Other analysts are more bullish. Moody’s Investor Services forecast that unemployment will sink to 8.5 percent by the end of the year as the country reopens and people get back to work.

The unemployment rate doesn’t fully capture the profound depth of joblessness right now. It is only a snapshot of those actively looking for work — not college graduates who enter a world with little in the way of job prospects or people who have concluded that they likely have little in the way of prospects until the country opens up.

It doesn’t include people like Jennifer Bui, 28, a freelance content creator in Long Beach who has lost most of her income from work online since the crisis began and hasn’t paid rent since April. Bui said she didn’t think she qualified for unemployment payments and has been making do with a dwindling bank account and occasional grocery drops from her mother.

“The stimulus check was the only reason I could finish paying off April rent,” she said. But that money is long gone, she said.

Bui, who studied English in college, has since applied to work at gas stations, grocery stores — anywhere where she might be able to easily land a job. But she’s only gotten one interview out of 60 or so applications, she said, and was told she didn’t have the relevant skills.