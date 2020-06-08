Part of the Bryson at Woodland Park condo built in 2005, this unit is across Woodland Pointe Avenue from shops and restaurants. The Herndon station is expected to open for riders in the first half of 2021, according to WTOP News. The condo is about three miles from Reston Town Center and offers quick access to Routes 7 and 28.
The 1,031-square-foot condo includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The foyer and kitchen have tile flooring, while the living and dining area and bedrooms have new carpet. The kitchen includes granite counters and stainless-steel appliances and is open to the living area. A balcony off the living area overlooks the community swimming pool. The unit has a closet near the kitchen with a washer and dryer. The sales price includes two designated parking spaces.
Assigned schools include Coates Elementary, Carson Middle and Westfield High. The elementary and high school are rated average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores, while the middle school is rated above average.
View more photos of the unit or contact real estate agent Richard March with TTR Sotheby's International Realty at 240-418-5445.
