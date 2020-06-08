“The time that it takes for the economy to return to its previous peak level of activity or its previous trend path may be quite extended,” the committee’s report said.
Economists frequently point to mid-March as the launching point for sweeping layoffs and frozen consumer spending as people cleared out of stores, restaurants, offices and travel to avoid the virus’s spread. Now, as states gradually ease restrictions, the question will be whether “reopening” fuels an economic turnaround anytime soon, or whether the downturn will extend into next year as people struggle to go back to work and the nation contends with a possible second wave of infections.