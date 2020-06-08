The Dow Jones industrial average had surged 318 points, or 1.2 percent, to 27,429. The Standard & Poor’s 500 moved 25 points, or 0.8 percent, to 3,219.
The U.S. economy added 2.5 million jobs in May, the Labor Department reported Friday, a shockingly positive reading that lifted the Dow 829 points, or 3.2 percent. The S&P 500 is now within 1 percent of turning positive for 2020, after having been down as much as 30 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is brushing up against a new high.
The employment picture continues to brighten, with as many as 400,000 people returning to work Monday in New York City, once the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak. The city is kicking off phase one of its reopening plan by allowing non-essential retailers, construction sites and manufacturing to resume operations.
Still, a resurgence in covid cases could imperil the recovery. 23 states, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, have seen an increase in the rolling seven-day average of coronavirus cases compared with the previous week, according to data compiled by The Post. Most have registered at least a 10 percent rise in cases
Investors are waiting to hear Wednesday from the Federal Reserve, which will issue an updated policy statement and its first economic projections of 2020.
"The jobs report raised some eyebrows that a fast rebound could ultimately end the stimulus trade a lot sooner than anyone expected," Ed Moya, an analyst with OANDA, wrote in commentary Monday. "One report however should not trigger a change with Fed guidance."
Oil prices edged downward Monday, with Brent crude, the international benchmark, trading down 1.1 percent at $41.84 a barrel. Over the weekend, OPEC and its allies agreed to extend production cuts through July to keep oil supplies from ballooning while the world gets back in motion.