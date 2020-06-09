— Joe H., Travelers Rest, S.C.

A: The instant I read Joe's overnight email, I watched his video, and you should watch it too. It's filled with love and concern, but it's also filled with serious building errors. I don't want you to make the same mistakes Joe made.

Seconds after watching the video, I emailed Joe. I would have dialed him up if he had included his phone number. I told Joe to stop working on the treehouse and wait for a recording I would make to help him fix the errors. I also told Joe I would draw up a few simple sketches illustrating what he needed to do.

Let’s run down the list of errors Joe made. The first one was a lack of research before he got out his tools. Joe either got very bad advice or, if he found great advice, he failed to follow it. The Internet is overflowing with conflicting building advice, and if you don’t know what’s right and what’s wrong, it’s easy for you to go down the wrong path.

Joe built a 12-foot-by-12-foot deck in the air. The top of the platform is about six feet in the air and the entire structure is supported by eight 4-by-4 posts.

This is where all the problems started. I see professional carpenters make this first mistake all the time. Joe bolted the outer 2-by-6s to the 4-by-4 posts. He had two ⅜-inch diameter bolts at each post. Can you imagine how much weight is bearing on these bolts? The actual point loading is much more severe, because the surface area of bolt contact through the 2-by-6 is a half-circle, not a flat spot like you might find on top of a post or column.

Joe should have used a notched 6-by-6 post so the outer 2-by-6 beam rests on solid wood. The weight would be directly transferred to the buried concrete piers in the ground. I suggested he fix this error by attaching a treated two-by-four to each 4-by-4 post. This new piece of lumber would extend from under the 2-by-6 down to the top of the concrete pier in the soil.

As I watched more of the video, I saw Joe had used what appeared to be galvanized drywall screws to attach the joist hangers to the outer beams. Drywall screws are not structural screws. You can buy special structural bolts made to fasten joist hangers to beams.

Later in the video, Joe brought up how when you stand up on the deck it sways back and forth. No doubt it would! A group of kids could get the entire structure to collapse, as the legs would fold under with very little effort.

This defect can be solved with ease by installing full-length diagonal bracing on both sides of two opposing corners of the structure. A treated 2-by-6 could be fastened to the top of each corner 4-by-4 and angle down to the bottom of the center 4-by-4. This is how builders of structural steel buildings prevent racking. They’ll use solid steel or tensioned steel cables for the diagonal brace.

Another serious defect was Joe’s railing at the top of the deck. He took 4-by-4 posts, notched them, and just bolted these to the sides of the 2-by-6 outer beam. When you notch a piece of wood, it’s only as strong as the remaining piece of wood. In his case, he no longer had 4-by-4s, but a two-by-four railing. This is completely unacceptable. There are special metal connectors that are made that will exceed the minimum code requirements for deck railing safety. I showed these to Joe, and you can see a video about these on the same page where I have Joe’s video.

There are other issues that you should know about. First, the treated lumber you purchase today has a high concentration of copper in it. This copper, when it gets wet, starts to corrode steel. All bolts, nails, screws and metal framing connectors must be coated with the best galvanizing to prevent corrosion.

Treated lumber dries out and shrinks. While building a deck or treehouse, you may feel things are nice and snug, but six months later there's play in connections. Shrinkage also can cause cracking at stress points within the structure.

Lastly, don't even think of using lag bolts. These are the worst fastener. You can over tighten them and reduce holding power. Only use through bolts that have washers and nuts.

