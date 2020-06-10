“The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term,” the Fed said in a statement Wednesday at the end of their regularly scheduled two-day policy meeting.
The Fed’s forecasts are notably rosier than many others, including from the Congressional Budget Office. The central bank sees the economy shrinking this year by 6.5 percent, but growing in 2021 by 5 percent.
The Fed has vowed to do whatever it takes to help businesses and American households make it through the global health crisis that has quickly turned into an economic crisis with over 30 million Americans filing for unemployment aid.
Since mid-March, the Fed has slashed interest rates to historic lows and pumped more than $2.8 trillion into the economy by buying up Treasury bonds, mortgage bonds and even some corporate and municipal bonds for the first time. The central bank is also about to start a Main Street Lending program to give low-interest loans to small and mid-sized businesses with fewer than 15,000 employees, another totally new program.
Stocks have soared in recent weeks, largely because of the Fed’s sweeping emergency actions. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index hit a new record this week, and the S&P 500 erased all its losses for the year. But many on Wall Street wonder how long the Fed will keep doing so much to boost the economy now that so many businesses are reopening and the markets are back near all-time highs.