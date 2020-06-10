The food hall, which will be designed by Eimer Design of Philadelphia and programmed by Colicchio Consulting of Cushman & Wakefield, is expected to have a mix of vendors and events that will be open to the public.
The building is a five-minute walk from the Silver Spring Metro station and eight minutes from the future light rail station at Wayne Avenue and Fenton Street. Many shops, restaurants and entertainment venues are nearby.
The building replaces the former Progress Place, which housed the Shepherd’s Table nonprofit organization. Washington Property Co., in a public-private partnership with Montgomery County, built a new Progress Place at 8106 Georgia Ave., to house Shepherd’s Table and two other nonprofit groups that provide services to homeless people.
Washington Property Co. partnered with a joint venture between Cresset Partners and Diversified Real Estate Capital to fund the project.
Read more: