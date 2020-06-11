That optimism was slashed Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell made plain that a slow recovery was to come and that more aid would be needed from Congress and the central bank to lessen the pain, particularly as millions of Americans may never see their jobs return. The Fed plans to keep the benchmark U.S. interest rate at zero, most likely through 2022. But critics say that approach widens economic inequality and lifts Wall Street over Main Street.

AD

AD

Concerns about a second surge of infections have taken on new urgency since states eased restrictions on gatherings and commercial business. Hospitalizations rose sharply in several states after Memorial Day, and nearly 2 million cases have been reported in the U.S.

“Fears of a second wave are beginning to cause anxiety in the stock market,” said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Securities. “Powell did what he could to be dovish but there is nothing the Fed can do about the risk of a second wave of the virus.”

Investors may also be selling stocks after prices went up to lock in their gains and offset past loses, or pull out of the market altogether to dodge the continued uncertainty. Airlines, cruise lines trading down double digits in pre-markets on worries that those industries will get back on their feet more slowly because of the virus spread.

AD

AD

Oil prices fell 2 percent on Powell’s outlook and on record inventories in U.S petroleum reserves in week ending June 5. The U.S. Energy Information Administration also reported that gasoline stockpiles grew.

The Fed predicts unemployment will fall to 9.3 percent by the end of this year and 6.5 percent by the end of 2021. Another 1.5 million workers filed for unemployment insurance for the first time last week as pandemic-era totals top 40 million.

Powell has pledged to do everything within the central’s bank’s power to steer the economy toward recovery, and the Fed’s unprecedented response could grow its balance sheet to $10 trillion by the end of the year. But he acknowledged that the tools at Congress’s disposal may be more equipped to directly help individual people, households and companies desperate to stay afloat.

AD

AD

“My assumption is there will be a significant chunk … well into the millions of people, who don’t get to go back to their old job … and there may not be a job in that industry for them for some time,” Powell said Wednesday.