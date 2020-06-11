Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from 125 lenders across the country to come up with national average mortgage rates. It uses rates for borrowers with flawless credit scores. These rates are not available to every borrower.

AD

The 15-year fixed-rate average stayed the same at 2.62 percent with an average 0.8 point. It was 3.26 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average also was unchanged at 3.1 percent with an average 0.4 point. It was 3.51 percent a year ago.

AD

“As the economy recovers, I expect interest rates to rise with it,” Nicole Rueth, producing branch manager at the Rueth Team in Englewood, Colo., said in an email. “However, there is a long road to full recovery, and we need to expect swings in mortgage interest rates. Last week’s job recovery was an encouraging sign of how quickly the economy may bounce back, but most of the gains were of temporarily lost positions and furloughs returning in the hospitality and entertainment industries. Jobs weren’t created, they’re just returning — with fewer hours — and new jobs may not be as available for people who permanently lost their jobs.”

The Federal Reserve announced at the end of its two-day policy meeting this week that it would leave its benchmark rate near zero and that it was continuing its bond-buying program.

AD

“We’re not thinking about raising rates,” Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said. “We’re not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.”

AD

Although the news came too late to affect this week’s survey, the central bank’s decision is expected to continue to hold mortgage rates down. The Fed doesn’t set home loan rates, but its decisions influence them.

“With no end in sight for this Fed policy, it’s likely that mortgage rates are poised to remain low for a while,” said Matthew Speakman, a Zillow economist.

Bankrate.com, which puts out a weekly mortgage rate trend index, found two-thirds of the experts it surveyed predict rates will go down in the coming week.

AD

“Expect some doubts over the sustainability of the recovery to push rates lower this week,” said Les Parker, managing director at Transformational Mortgage Solutions in Marble Falls, Tex.

Greg McBride, chief financial analyst with Bankrate.com, added: “The high from the monthly employment report is wearing off and the reality of a long economic recovery is bringing both bond yields and mortgage rates back down.”

AD

Meanwhile, mortgage applications picked up again last week. According to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, the market composite index — a measure of total loan application volume — increased 9.3 percent from a week earlier.

AD

The purchase index continued its steady climb. It was up 5 percent from the previous week and was 13 percent higher year-over-year, the third week in a row of annual increases. The refinance index jumped 11 percent and was 80 percent higher than a year ago. The refinance share of mortgage activity accounted for 61.3 percent of applications.

“The housing market is maintaining its notable stretch of impressive growth, with purchase mortgage applications increasing for the eighth straight week to the highest level since January,” said Bob Broeksmit, MBA president and CEO. “Mortgage rates near record lows also continue to fuel sustained refinance demand.”

AD

The MBA released its mortgage credit availability index (MCAI) that showed credit availability decreased in May. The MCAI fell 3.1 percent to 129.3 last month, its lowest level since June 2014. A decline in the MCAI indicates lending standards are tightening, while an increase signals they are loosening.

AD

“Mortgage lenders in May responded accordingly to the increased risk and uncertainty in the economy,” Joel Kan, an MBA economist, said in a statement. “There was a reduction in supply across all loan types, driven by further pullback in investors’ appetites for loan programs with low credit scores and high [loan-to-value ratios]. Credit tightening was observed at both ends of the market, with less availability of low down-payment programs designed for first-time homebuyers, as well as for conforming and non-conforming jumbo loans.”

AD