More than 40 million people have applied for unemployment benefits during the pandemic, a sky-high toll that paints a picture of the economic devastation that the coronavirus and the shutdowns that have helped contain it have left in their wake.

The numbers add to the complicated economic outlook that the United States faces as it works to reopen for business while containing further spread of the virus at the same time.

President Trump has hailed the signs that the economy may have already hit rock bottom — the unemployment rate dropped in May, surprising many economists — as an indication of that the recovery is beginning to take shape. But the official unemployment rate remains higher than at any time since the Great Depression. Meanwhile, data collection errors disclosed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics have contributed to the official unemployment rate registering lower than what it should be, BLS has said.

And while some jobs will bounce back quickly as local economics reopen, there are concerns about a second wave of layoffs and that some of the jobs lost won’t come back easily or at all.

Federal Reserve officials are forecasting a slow and uneven recovery, saying Wednesday that they expect unemployment to fall to 9.3 percent by the end of the year as the economy shrinks 6 percent.

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said that more aid from Congress and the central bank will likely be needed.

Nicole Moore, a former part-time Lyft driver and organizer with Rideshare Drivers United, spoke about the challenges that drivers have faced as their work has been wiped out nearly overnight.

“People are so stressed,” she said. “I had a note that just broke my heart from someone....'Dear sir, I can’t explain the situation I’m in but i don’t have enough food for myself and my kids. Can you help me get my unemployment?' Those are the types of things that we’re seeing. It scares me what we’re going through."