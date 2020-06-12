A torrid rally that had pushed the S&P 500 up as much as 44 percent from its March low peaked Monday with the benchmark closing in the green for the year. The brunt of the week’s selling came Thursday, with shares of airlines, cruise lines and other travel-related stocks that had soared in recent weeks taking the worst of it. The abrupt change in sentiment came as new coronavirus infections pushed the total past 2 million in the United States and the Federal Reserve provided a dour economic outlook.
Energy stocks were the worst S&P performers, dropping 11 percent. The decline came as oil posted its first weekly loss since April. Apple and Microsoft were the only stocks among the 30 in the Dow average to rise for the week.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills Monday. It also will sell 52-week bills on Tuesday, and four- and eight-week bills on Thursday.
— Bloomberg News