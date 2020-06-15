The U.S. government can borrow money at a historically cheap rate right now after the Fed cut interest rates to zero in March and signaled low rates are likely to remain in place through 2022. San Francisco Fed President Mary C. Daly was one of several top officials who called on Congress to invest soon in education, health care and digital infrastructure to create a stronger -- and more inclusive -- U.S. economy for years to come.

“We can’t wait 10 years for an economic recovery to reach everyone,” Daly said at a National Press Club event. “Inclusive growth is faster growth -- and it will pay for itself in the long run.”

Fed leaders are making two big asks from Congress: First, to be prepared to deliver more emergency aid this summer if there’s a second wave of coronavirus cases and deaths. And second, to make long-term investments that can help the nation grow faster after the covid-19 threat passes.

“If we are going to get to the other side of this crisis, we have to be thinking about the longer-term changes that will enable our economy to recover — and give more people a shot at participating when it does,” wrote Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin in a blog post Monday.

Barkin called for more spending on community colleges, digital workforce training, child care and elderly care to make it easier for the 21 million people currently out of work to find jobs again. The job losses have been the most severe for low-income black and Hispanic Americans, especially women who are the most likely to hold many of the restaurant, retail and hospitality jobs that were impacted by shelter-in-place orders.

The U.S. economy is facing its worst crisis since the Great Depression, and many workers may not return to the jobs they had before the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Fed has been criticized for rushing to aid Wall Street and large companies. Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell has pushed back, arguing the jobs losses and permanent business closures would likely have been worse without the Fed’s aggressive action.

Powell and other top Fed officials have also said the central bank’s tools are best suited to boosting the overall economy and stabilizing markets. They say Congress has to play a role in making a more equitable economy and ensuring black and Hispanic workers are not permanently scarred by this crisis.

"The fastest-growing demographics in this country are blacks and Hispanics. If they don’t grow equally then we’re going to grow more slowly,” said Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan in an interview Sunday on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.” Kaplan added, "Fiscal policy is going to be critical from here.”

The central bank has pumped close to $3 trillion into markets since mid-March and slashing interest rates to zero helped provide financial lifelines to businesses, families and state and local governments.

Wall Street investors have noticed just how quick the Fed has been to step in and calm markets. On Monday, the Fed said it will start buying a wide range of corporate bonds, even of big companies that aren’t asking for aid. While the Fed also launched its loan program for companies with fewer than 15,000 employees, those smaller firms have to go to a bank and apply for the relief, a distinct difference to the central bank’s latest lifeline for larger companies.

“This is yet another sign that the Fed is going to do everything under their power to help liquidity. Worries of a second wave? No worries, the Fed is here,” Ryan Detrick, senior markets strategy for LPL Financial, told clients.

Stocks started Monday in the red but ended the day higher with the Dow Jones industrial average up 158 points, largely due to the Fed announcement that corporate bond buying would begin Tuesday and encompass a wider range of companies than initially expected. This is the first time America’s central bank is buying corporate bonds.

“There is no red line this Fed will not cross,” tweeted Sven Henrich, a Fed critic and founder of the blog Northman Trader

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters in March that Powell had told her “interest rates are low, think big.” What exactly that big step looks like is under debate in Congress and the White House.

While some have suggested spending on infrastructure projects like roads and bridges, many Fed leaders are pushing for investments in education and social services.

“If you’re a white American, your chances of being college educated are far greater than a black American or Hispanic. Just equalizing that would boost our output growth in a way that is material,” Daly said Monday.

As protests over racial injustice sweep the nation, Fed leaders have made the case that the nation must focus on ensuring equal opportunities for all in order for the economy to reach its full potential.

“Systemic racism is a yoke that drags on the American economy,” wrote Raphael Bostic, president of the Atlanta Fed on Friday. “A commitment to an inclusive society also means a commitment to an inclusive economy.”

Bostic is the first and only African American to lead one of the 12 regional Fed banks.

“By limiting economic and educational opportunities for a large number of Americans, institutionalized racism constrains this country’s economic potential,” he wrote. “The economic contributions of these Americans, in the form of work product and innovation, will be less than they otherwise could have been.”