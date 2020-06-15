In a letter on Thursday to four congressional committee chairs, two officials in charge of a new government watchdog revealed that the Trump administration had issued legal rulings curtailing independent oversight of more than $1 trillion in Cares Act funding.

The letter surfaced amid growing bipartisan outrage over the administration’s decision not to disclose how it is spending hundreds in billions in aid for businesses. On Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared to bow to that pressure, saying he would work with Congress on new oversight measures. But some Democrats have said the White House isn’t taking disclosure requests seriously enough.

“They seem to be saying one thing while doing exactly the opposite,” said House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.). “If the Trump administration is committed to full cooperation and transparency with taxpayer dollars, it is unclear why it is manufacturing legal loopholes to avoid responding to legitimate oversight requests.”

According to the previously undisclosed letter, Department of Treasury attorneys concluded that the administration is not required to provide the watchdogs with information about the beneficiaries of programs created by the law’s “Division A.” That section of the Cares Act includes some of the most controversial and expensive programs in the response efforts to the coronavirus, including the administration’s massive bailout for small businesses and nearly $500 billion in loans for corporations.

Mnuchin surprised many lawmakers last week when he announced he would not allow the names of PPP recipients to become public after the Trump administration had said for months that the data would eventually be disclosed.

The inspectors general letter and Mnuchin’s insistence that the PPP data will not be released come after the White House has repeatedly rebuffed efforts to scrutinize where all the taxpayer funding is going.

In their letter, the inspectors general leading the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, an independent oversight committee created to oversee implementation of the Cares Act, expressed concern about the administration legal opinions and their impact on oversight.

“If this interpretation of the CARES Act were correct, it would raise questions about PRAC’s authority to conduct oversight of Division A funds,” said Michael Horowitz and Robert Westbrooks, the acting chair and executive director of PRAC, in a letter obtained by The Washington Post. “This would present potentially significant transparency and oversight issues because Division A of the CARES Act includes over $1 trillion in funding.”

The Treasury Department did not comment on the legal rulings but said the administration was being fully transparent. In a statement, Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley said that Cares Act spending would be subject to “comprehensive oversight," including multiple inspectors general, a new congressional panel, and the independent Government Accountability Office. Treasury is also briefing Congressional lawmakers and updating the government-wide reporting site USAspending.gov.

“The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee’s scope under the CARES Act covers other programs that are not already reviewed by these overlapping oversight bodies,” Crowley said. "Further duplication of these oversight functions by the PRAC would not increase transparency or oversight. Treasury is fully complying with all of the substantial oversight, transparency, and reporting requirements of the CARES Act.”

The new obstacles to the watchdogs surface as the administration faces a bipartisan backlash on Capitol Hill over its decision not to disclose which businesses are receiving funding under the Paycheck Protection Program, the bailout program for small businesses.

The rulings could limit the watchdogs’ ability to review massive new federal programs, government transparency experts say. If not address in the next legislation by Congress, the opinions could curtail the watchdogs’ ability to collect information about who is receiving the funding, they say.

It is unclear if the law gives the administration the ability to withhold the administration.

“This is a devastating blow to oversight,” said Danielle Brian, executive director of the Project on Government Oversight, a nonprofit that tracks government transparency. “It is a contorted analysis of the law and clearly counter to what Congress intended."

The oversight bodies referenced by Treasury, including the congressional commission and GAO, have different mandates and are less likely to identify individual instance of fraud than the inspector generals curtailed by Treasury’s ruling, according to Brian. The administration has only updated the government spending website with a small fraction of Cares Act spending, Brian said.

In addition to the PPP program and loans for corporations, Division A of the Cares Act includes billions for state and tribal governments and the airline bailouts. The Trump administration has faced criticism over its allocation of money to tribal governments as well, with a group of Native American tribes suing over allocation of funding.

The Trump administration has defended its handling of the bailout program. Mnuchin has said releasing the names of PPP recipients could compromise proprietary and sensitive business information. In the past, however, Trump administration officials had said they would be disclosing the information. And on Monday, Mnuchin said on twitter he will be discussing adding “proper oversight” of the PPP loan program, but it’s unclear what he envisions.

I will be having discussions with the Senate @SmallBizCmte and others on a bipartisan basis to strike the appropriate balance for proper oversight of #ppploans and appropriate protection of small business information. @SBAgov — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) June 15, 2020

President Trump has moved since the earliest days of the response to the bailout to curb oversight of the law. Almost immediately after signing the coronavirus package, Trump questioned the constitutionality of the law’s requirement that a new Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery notify Congress immediately if the administration “unreasonably” withholds information requested by investigators.

In early April, Trump also ousted former acting Pentagon inspector general Glenn Fine, the chairman of the federal panel created by Congress oversee the implementation of the stimulus package.

The $2 trillion Cares Act established a new entity to serve as a special watchdog. Called the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC), the new group was granted subpoena power to monitor spending and issue reports. The PRAC was to operate under the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, chaired by Horowitz. Westbrooks serves as executive director of the PRAC. The White House’s Office of Management and Budget and Treasury suggested alternatives ways of conducting oversight, but the IGs rejected the idea, according to their letter.

“These alternatives do not address the full range of programs for which the PRAC is responsible, nor do they provide the breadth and depth of reporting needed for the PRAC to fully carry out the responsibilities required” under the law, Westbrooks and Horowitz wrote in their letters to the committee chairs.