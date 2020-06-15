For example, the one-bedroom co-op at 235 Emerson St. NW, No.104, near New Hampshire Avenue and Rock Creek Cemetery, is priced at $229,500. The monthly co-op fee is $569, which includes taxes, water, heat, gas, landscaping, a security gate, and general building insurance, maintenance and management. Buyers would need to pay for their electricity and cable service. The co-op was initially listed at $237,500 in February. Co-op owners purchase shares of the co-op association rather than own the building itself, which means the association is responsible for building maintenance and repairs as well as property taxes.
This unit is part of the Hampshire Gardens cooperative, which was established in 1929 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Hampshire Gardens includes nine Tudor-style buildings with a gated interior courtyard. Each of the buildings has a laundry room for residents and assigned storage space for each unit. The building is pet-friendly. Parking is available only on the street.
The 700-square-foot unit, which includes one bedroom and one bathroom, is one flight above ground level. Recently painted, the unit has nine-foot-high ceilings, two ceiling fans, refinished original oak floors and 11 windows with views of the courtyard. Arched entrances lead from the foyer into the living room and separate dining room. The kitchen includes a tile backsplash, oak cabinets and a gas stove. The bathroom has been renovated with earth-tone tiles. The bedroom includes a walk-in cedar closet. According to real estate agent Denise Champion-Jones with Long & Foster, buyers of first-floor units can install a washer and dryer in one of their closets with co-op board approval.
Hampshire Gardens is one mile from the Fort Totten Metro station, 1.1 miles from the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station, one block from a Metrobus stop, three blocks from a Capital Bikeshare station and one mile from the Petworth farmers market.
