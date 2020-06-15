The downturn continued last week’s slide, which was the sharpest plummet since mid-March, prompted by the health and economic crises, despite a hopeful Friday rebound.
As of Monday, at least 114,000 people had died in the United States from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in every state since February. At least 2,087,000 cases have been reported. Public health officials fear new surges after large Memorial Day crowds and protests in cities across the U.S. and states launch reopenings.
“Wall Street’s bumpy road continues as investors continue to grapple with concerns that China is showing signs that a second wave of the pandemic is here and as a spike in new cases in the US could suggest many states could rollback their reopenings,” Edward Moya, an analyst with OANDA, wrote in an email to The Post on Monday. “The stock market rebound will now go through a ton of scrutiny because the US economy was supposed to have a short stint in the ICU and be well into the rehab process by now.”
The Federal Reserve predicts a slow recovery for the economy, with unemployment at 9.3 percent by the end of 2020. Paired with newly published covid numbers, the sobering outlook sparked last week’s massive sell-off and influenced today’s markets.
“The problem for the economy is that the labor market will not bounce back as quickly as financial markets have initially provided,” Moya said. “The Fed is doing their part, but partisan politics have delayed the next fiscal response till after July 22nd, and that will erode at confidence.”