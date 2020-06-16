Retail spending is still down nearly 8 percent since February, and it’s also down 6 percent compared to May 2019, with economists warning it could take years for retailers and shoppers to rebound from the economic devastation of the pandemic. Yet, the latest economic data has suggested a glimmer of hope.

“We’re seeing some rebound, but overall these are still historically low numbers,” said Andrew Lipsman, a retail analyst for market research firm eMarketer. “The reality is, we still have high unemployment numbers and despite the feel-good momentum of the last month, the consumer economy is still not on very strong footing."

Consumer spending, which typically drives 70 percent of the nation’s economy, has dropped sharply in recent months. The pandemic has also hastened a wave of retail bankruptcies, with iconic chains such as J. Crew, Neiman Marcus and J.C. Penney filing for Chapter 11 protection in May.

Roughly 21 million Americans still remain without jobs. The official unemployment rate, at 13.3 percent, is higher than it was during the peak of the Great Recession. And even though U.S. employers added 2.5 million jobs in May, economists say ongoing uncertainties about the public health crisis and the economy have make it difficult to know for sure when consumers and businesses could return to levels of spending more common in the last few years.

