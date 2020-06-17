As the economy ground to a halt earlier this year, “the flow of coins through the economy has gotten all — it’s kind of stopped," Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said in a Wednesday hearing before the House Financial Services Committee. Powell said the Fed has been working with the U.S. Mint and reserve banks to fix the temporary issue.

“The places where you go to give your coins, and get credit at the store and get cash — you know, folding money — those have not been working. Stores have been closed," Powell said. "So the whole system has kind of, had come to a stop. We’re well aware of this...As the economy reopens, we’re seeing coins begin to move around again.”

House lawmakers largely questioned Powell about the Fed’s vast portfolio of emergency relief programs, and how the central bank is targeting Americans kicked out of the workforce, midsized companies served by the Main Street Lending program and the overall stock market.

Rep. John Rose (R-Tenn.), however, said he has been hearing concerns from banks in his district that are only receiving a fraction of their weekly coin orders.

Rose mentioned one particular bank that may run out of coin by the end of this week or weekend and asked if the issue was on Powell’s radar.

“They should certainly be in touch with their reserve bank to report this situation,” Powell responded. “We’ve been working on this problem and very much appreciate you bringing it to our attention.”

The coronavirus pandemic “has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin,” like pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters, according to the Federal Reserve Banks. In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions — like credit unions and commercial banks and community banks— have dropped. The U.S. Mint’s coin production has also fallen “due to measures put in place to protect its employees," the Reserve Banks said.

The U.S. Mint did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Mint is the country’s issuing authority for coins and determines annual coin production. The Reserve Banks provide the Mint with monthly coin orders and a 12-month rolling coin-order forecast.

The Fed “is working on several fronts to mitigate the effects of low coin inventories," according to the Reserve Bank note. That includes working with the Mint to reduce supply issues and maximize production capacity, along with encouraging depository institutions to order only the coin they need to meet short-term customer demand.

“Although the Federal Reserve is confident that the coin inventory issues will resolve once the economy opens more broadly and the coin supply chain returns to normal circulation patterns, we recognize that these measures alone will not be enough to resolve near‐term issues,” the note said.

