“Team members have always been essential to Target’s success, and the current crisis has only amplified how their work serves communities and families every day,” the company said in a statement.

The announcement comes as many retailers do away with pandemic-related wage increases. Kroger stopped offering “hero pay” of an extra $2 an hour on May 17. By the end of May, Starbucks had done away with its $3-an-hour pandemic raises, and Amazon had stopped paying warehouse workers an extra $2 in hazard pay. (Jeff Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, owns The Washington Post.)

AD

AD

Target’s wage increase, which goes into effect July 5, makes good on a 2017 promise to raise its hourly wage to $15 by the end of 2020. The company has incrementally raised starting pay in recent years: to $11 in 2017, $12 in 2018, and $13 in 2019. The latest bump will affect about 275,000 of its 350,000 employees, the company said.

The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 for more than a decade, though at least 29 states and the District now require higher starting wages.

Target, which is based in Minneapolis, said it would also give hourly employees a one-time bonus of $200 at the end of July. It also touted a number of new employee perks, including free virtual doctor visits, backup child and family care, on-demand fitness classes and free thermometers to employees who need them.

AD

The company has hired thousands of additional workers in recent weeks to keep up with booming demand. Online sales more than doubled in the most recent quarter, while sales at stores open at least one year grew nearly 11 percent from a year earlier.

AD