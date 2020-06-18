Analysts had forecast an additional 1.3 million workers to file for unemployment for the first time. Instead, the numbers represent only a slight drop from the week before.
The numbers come as the country’s reopening is in nearly full swing in many states across the country. Yet the reopenings are complicated by continuing coronavirus outbreaks across the country; more than 20 states are currently seeing their number of cases rise, week by week.
The number of initial jobless claims has slowed as employers have begun rehiring workers as businesses reopen. And there have been other positive signs: retail sales spiked 17.7 percent in May.
But analysts and key economic leaders like Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell continue to warn that despite bright signs, the economic pain could be deep and long lasting for many sectors of the economy.
The unemployment rate remains the highest its been since the Great Depression. The official rate for May was 13.3 percent, but the Bureau of Labor Statistics said that it would have been closer to 16.3 if not for an error its workers are making in the data collection process.