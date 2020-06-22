The single-family home at 12415 Salem Lane in Bowie is priced at $365,000. Annual property taxes are $4,282.
Initially priced at $375,000, this 1,800-square-foot house in the Somerset at Belair neighborhood sits on a lot of .32 acres. The three-bedroom house, which was built in 1962 and has been updated, includes three bathrooms. The owner recently installed new flooring and painted the home. Other recent home improvements include new windows, siding, a new roof and heating and air conditioning system, and an upgraded circuit breaker.
A living room, dining room, laundry room, powder room and eat-in kitchen are on the main level. The second level includes a master bedroom with a private full bathroom and two walk-in closets, two more bedrooms and a second full bathroom.
The property also has a front porch, a one-car garage, parking for two more cars in the driveway, a patio with a hot tub and a backyard.
Assigned schools include Tulip Grove Elementary, Benjamin Tasker Middle and Bowie High. The elementary school and middle school are both rated above average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores, while the high school is rated average.
For more information, take a virtual tour or contact real estate agent Hazel Shakur with Redfin real estate brokerage at 571-305-5398.
