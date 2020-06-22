The comments triggered a sharp selloff in stock market futures, an index the president watches closely.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Trump tweeted that “The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement!”

As part of Navarro’s provocative Fox Business interview, he also alleged without offering any evidence that China had sent hundreds of thousands of people “to spread that virus” in the United States.

“It’s over, yes,” Navarro said when asked about the status of the trade deal during that interview.

Navarro enjoys a special status within the White House, as he often goes on television shows and says what he likes, discarding administration talking points. His comments on Monday, however, clearly upset other White House officials and prompted a swift rebuttal.

Soon after Navarro made his comments, White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told The Washington Post that “The China trade deal is still intact.”

A senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to frankly discuss internal matters, said that Navarro was not speaking for the administration when he made the comments about the deal being over.

Navarro later told Reuters his comments had been “wildly” taken out of context and did not pertain to the trade deal with China.

“They had nothing at all to do with the Phase I trade deal, which continues in place. I was simply speaking to the lack of trust we now have of the Chinese Communist Party after they lied about the origins of the China virus and foisted a pandemic upon the world,” Navarro said.

The mixed signals from the White House come as multiple factions within the administration jockey over how the United States should respond to China’s role in the pandemic. Navarro has blamed Beijing for allowing its representatives to visit the United States in January when the coronavirus was beginning to spread rapidly across China. He told Fox Business that moment amounted to a “turning point” in relations between the superpowers.

The president has repeatedly cited the trade deal as one of the top economic policy accomplishments of his administration, and other senior advisers have urged a more cautious approach. But Trump recently appears to have soured on the trade deal, and last week he wrote on Twitter that the option of a “complete decoupling” between the United States and China was on the table.