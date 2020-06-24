Monday Properties has begun construction on a new apartment building at 2000 N. Beauregard St. in Alexandria, a 300-unit building that will replace an office building on the site. The apartment, anticipated to be complete in early 2022, will include a 420-space parking garage. The Pentagon and the much-anticipated Amazon headquarters in Arlington are about five and six miles from the apartments, and Reagan National Airport is about eight miles away.

The development at the intersection of Seminary Road and N. Beauregard Street is a half-mile from the Shops at Mark Center, which has a coffee shop, a drugstore, a grocery store and several fast-food restaurants.

The building is part of a designated Opportunity Zone census tract, an area with preferential tax treatment created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to spur development.

The building will include a club and game room, a bar that will open to an outdoor terrace and grill area, a pool and a fitness center. The apartments will also have a bike storage area, a dog-washing station and a co-working space with conference facilities. Rents have yet to be determined.

Read more: