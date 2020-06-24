The development at the intersection of Seminary Road and N. Beauregard Street is a half-mile from the Shops at Mark Center, which has a coffee shop, a drugstore, a grocery store and several fast-food restaurants.
The building is part of a designated Opportunity Zone census tract, an area with preferential tax treatment created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to spur development.
The building will include a club and game room, a bar that will open to an outdoor terrace and grill area, a pool and a fitness center. The apartments will also have a bike storage area, a dog-washing station and a co-working space with conference facilities. Rents have yet to be determined.
