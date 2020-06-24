The sell-off was widespread, hitting every sector, and marked the steepest drop since June 11. Even high-performing mega-tech companies that have rewarded investors during the nationwide lockdown, like Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet, were trading lower, each declining more than 1.5 percent.
As central bankers and grim economic data point to a slow, years-long recovery, investors have nonetheless been buoyed in recent weeks by government relief measures and a commitment from the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates near zero for at least several more years.
But optimism that businesses will climb out of the recession has also been checked by a resurgence in confirmed cases. More than 30 states and U.S. territories have reported a higher rolling average of infections compared to last week. In recent days and weeks, some states and businesses that had scheduled to reopen have since reversed course and delayed their plans, fearing that the virus will spread further.