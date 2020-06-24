The company’s bankruptcy filing comes days after it paid nearly $4 million in cash bonuses to top executives, including CEO Kenneth Martindale, who received $2.2 million. Four other executives, including the company’s chief financial officer and chief human resource officer, received a combined $1.7 billion in bonuses, according to company documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.
The bonuses were paid out on June 18, five days before the bankruptcy filing. Executives will have to pay back 25 percent of their bonuses if the company does not emerge from bankruptcy within a year, according to the filing.
The chain, founded in 1935 in Pittsburgh, is the sixth major U.S. retailer to file for bankruptcy protection during the covid-19 pandemic, which has already led to thousands of permanent store closures and billions in lost sales across the industry.
Retailers furloughed nearly 1 million workers this week. But the industry’s troubles are just beginning.
In its bankruptcy filing on Tuesday, GNC said it had both assets and liabilities between $1 billion and $10 billion. Annual revenue fell 12 percent last year to $2.07 billion. GNC has 5,200 U.S. stores, as well as 1,600 pop-ups at Rite Aid pharmacies.
Shares of the company’s stock tumbled more than 25 percent on Wednesday to about 60 cents per share, down from a peak of $60 in 2013. Shares are down nearly 80 percent so far this year.