Chuck E. Cheese, a rite of passage for childhood birthdays in nearly four dozen states, announced no immediate plans to close any of its stores. As of June 24, 266 company-operated Chuck E Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza locations had reopened and will continue to maintain operations with dine-in, delivery and carryout services and hosting birthday parties during specific hours, as well as reopen more locations in the weeks to come, according to the release.
“The Chapter 11 process will allow us to strengthen our financial structure as we recover from what has undoubtedly been the most challenging event in our Company’s history and get back to the business of delivering memories, entertainment, and pizzas for another 40 years and beyond,” CEC chief executive David McKillips said in the release. “I’m confident in the strength of our team and our world-class brands and look forward to more fully implementing our strategic plan as we put these financial challenges behind us.”
CEC will continue to pay employees and continue benefits programs, honor guest gift cards, and uphold franchising and licensing agreements. Franchised locations of Chuck E Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza wouldn’t be covered by the filing, the release said.
The Irving, Texas-based company filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
This is a developing story and will be updated.