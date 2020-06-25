“COVID-19 has significantly impacted our business,” chief executive Jeff Gennette said in a statement. ”While the re-opening of our stores is going well, we do anticipate a gradual recovery of business … We know that we will be a smaller company for the foreseeable future."
Macy’s has also obtained about $4.5 billion in financing that Gennette said would make it “a more stable, flexible company.”
The retail giant furloughed the majority of its 125,000 employees in mid-March, after coronavirus-related closures led to a steep decline in sales. Many of those workers are expected to return to work in July, as the company continues reopening stores across the country.
The latest round of troubles come on top of what was already a difficult time for the retailer. Annual sales fell 1.6 percent to $24.6 billion last year, as the company lost out to online competitors.
In February, it said it would close offices in San Francisco and Lorain, Ohio, as well a customer service center in Tempe, Ariz., resulting in a 10 percent reduction of corporate and support staff.