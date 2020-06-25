Change your power strips: For under $50, an advanced power strip turns off power to nonoperating products, saving approximately $200 per year in energy costs compared with standard power strips.
Replace your windows: This can be expensive upfront, but it will result in immediate energy savings and improved comfort, while also increasing the home’s resale value. This makes window replacement a compelling upgrade even for homeowners who don’t plan to stay in their home long-term.
Improve your insulation: This is cost-effective especially in drafty areas like the attic because heating and cooling account for more than half of a house’s total energy use. Further reduce energy loss by installing new weatherstripping around doors and windows. Research from the Environmental Protection Agency shows that sealing attics, joists, foundations and floors can save an average of 11 percent in total energy costs.
Replace leaky faucets and shower heads: This could save the loss of more than 1 trillion gallons of water each year in the United States, according to the EPA. New water-saving models reduce water waste as well as associated heating costs.
The Energy Star website from the EPA has tips on more ways to save energy at home.
Read more: