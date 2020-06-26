Volatility returned to markets that had rallied on improving economic data as cases spiked in at least a dozen states. Rising prospects for a fresh stimulus had checked losses until sentiment soured amid the surge in coronavirus cases, which saw Florida and California set daily records.
All 11 of the main S&P 500 industry groups fell. The stocks of companies that are among the hardest-hit by coronavirus shutdowns led declines. American Airlines Group Inc. plunged 23 percent. Wynn Resorts Ltd. sank 20 percent. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. each tumbled 16 percent.
Plane maker Boeing Co. was the worst performer in the Dow, dropping 9.1 percent. Apple Inc. was among only three of the gauge’s 30 stocks to gain for the week, advancing 1.1 percent.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $54 billion of 13-week bills and $51 billion of 26-week bills on June 29.