“The Federal government’s $1,200 checks to the public are long gone, and the extra $600 a week in jobless benefits soon will be, pulling the rug out from under this fragile economic recovery as there won’t be any money left to support unemployed workers and growth will downshift to a slower speed,” he said in an email. “Massive job losses with no paychecks will hit consumer spending hard in the months to come, and once the public’s pent-up demand purchases following the lockdown are made, economic growth could simply peter out.”
Coronavirus fallout will haunt U.S. economy for years, costing it $8 trillion through 2030, CBO says
Consumer spending fell 6.6 percent in March and 12.6 percent in April, when the pandemic forced much of the economy into hibernation and spawned millions of layoffs. The May increases were seen in motor vehicles and parts, recreational goods and vehicles, as well as health care, food services and accommodations.
But as the second wave of the coronavirus is prompting more states like Texas and Florida to pause reopenings and the U.S. economy struggles, it’s unclear how much recovery that consumer spending and personal income will boost in June following February’s tumble into recession.