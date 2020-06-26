Stocks dropped sharply after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order that revives restrictions on bars, restaurants and certain types of outdoor recreation. The move came a day after the state announced a pause in its reopening plans but said it would not revert to stricter measures in response to a surge in covid-19 infections and hospitalizations.
The outbreak has also flared up in Arizona. Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, is recording as many as 2,000 cases a day, “eclipsing the New York City boroughs even on their worst days,” warned a Wednesday brief by disease trackers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which observed, “Arizona has lost control of the epidemic.”
South Carolina, Florida, Idaho and Guam also have reported big case spikes in the past week. At least 122,000 Americans have died of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and more than 2.4 million cases have been confirmed.